Dream home for the modern family

The project that we introduce you to today, takes us to Northern Germany. Not far from the Baltic Sea there lies a house, which doesn’t completely disregard the popular Scandinavian model, but instead presents a highly individual design, and has remodelled the typical culture of the popular holiday home. The architectural firm responsible Architekturbüro Griebel approached the project with sensitivity to the rural environment and created a modern new building with a traditional character.
This was also recognised by the Architectural Association of Schleswig-Holstein, where the dwelling is located, and was chosen as part of Architecture Day 2012.
The architectural language of the house is calmly contemporary, with high quality attention-to-detail. It was consistently held to a rigorous standard of ecological construction with great emphasis placed on using renewable building materials. Hence, the timber frame is ideal for this use, and simultaneously creates context and engages with rural environment. The color selection took into account the existing development and surroundings, with a gray roof and pale timber that are visually appealing and pleasantly low-key.
The building complex consists of a main building and an annexe, and is to be supplemented by another holiday home. Thus, a courtyard gives the traditional country style, and a large gravel area with partial shade makes the house look welcoming and friendly. The brick wall was then sprayed to add additional country house charm.
Inside, the project was made to be handicapped-accessible, so that could be available as a holiday home for a wide and varying clientele. Wide passages and the absence of unnecessary steps make getting around the house a breeze. Crisp white walls, which are replaced in part by light wood panels, act to impart a fresh modernity and allow comfortable movement within the interior. The white kitchen fits perfectly into the wall. Thus, the gray kitchen island is more in focus and refers in shape and color to the generous sofa that offers all holidaymakers a comfortable place to sit.
The diagonally running windows offer access to the terrace, and allow fantastic views to the garden and the surrounding countryside. The dining table is positioned in front of the windows, which provides a great place to dine, and thanks to the great outlook, ensures a great experience, regardless of the meal .
The bathroom is kept simple and impresses with large tiles in white anthracite. In addition, the bottom section of the walk-in shower is recessed in natural stone and zoned as a wet area. A large mirror reflects shafts of daylight and allows the room to appear larger. A previously placed ledge provides lots of counter space for cosmetics and decorations.
