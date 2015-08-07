Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Dream home for the modern family

press profile homify press profile homify
Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The project that we introduce you to today, takes us to Northern Germany. Not far from the Baltic Sea there lies a house, which doesn’t completely disregard the popular Scandinavian model, but instead presents a highly individual design, and has remodelled the typical culture of the popular holiday home. The architectural firm responsible Architekturbüro Griebel approached the project with sensitivity to the rural environment and created a modern new building with a traditional character. 

This was also recognised by the Architectural Association of Schleswig-Holstein, where the dwelling is located, and was chosen as part of Architecture Day 2012.

Exterior

Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern houses
Architekturbüro Griebel

Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel

The architectural language of the house is calmly contemporary, with high quality attention-to-detail. It was consistently held to a rigorous standard of ecological construction with great emphasis placed on using renewable building materials. Hence, the timber frame is ideal for this use, and simultaneously creates context and engages with rural environment. The color selection took into account the existing development and surroundings, with a gray roof and pale timber that are visually appealing and pleasantly low-key.

Courtyard

Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern houses
Architekturbüro Griebel

Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel

The building complex consists of a main building and an annexe, and is to be supplemented by another holiday home. Thus, a courtyard gives the traditional country style, and a large gravel area with partial shade makes the house look welcoming and friendly. The brick wall was then sprayed to add additional country house charm.

Cooking and living area

Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern living room
Architekturbüro Griebel

Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel

Inside, the project was made to be handicapped-accessible, so that could be available as a holiday home for a wide and varying clientele. Wide passages and the absence of unnecessary steps make getting around the house a breeze. Crisp white walls, which are replaced in part by light wood panels, act to impart a fresh modernity and allow comfortable movement within the interior. The white kitchen fits perfectly into the wall. Thus, the gray kitchen island is more in focus and refers in shape and color to the generous sofa that offers all holidaymakers a comfortable place to sit.

Kitchen

Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern kitchen
Architekturbüro Griebel

Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel

The diagonally running windows offer access to the terrace, and allow fantastic views to the garden and the surrounding countryside. The dining table is positioned in front of the windows, which provides a great place to dine, and thanks to the great outlook, ensures a great experience, regardless of the meal .

Bathroom

Ferienhaus Grömitz, Architekturbüro Griebel Architekturbüro Griebel Modern bathroom
Architekturbüro Griebel

Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel
Architekturbüro Griebel

The bathroom is kept simple and impresses with large tiles in white anthracite. In addition, the bottom section of the walk-in shower is recessed in natural stone and zoned as a wet area. A large mirror reflects shafts of daylight and allows the room to appear larger. A previously placed ledge provides lots of counter space for cosmetics and decorations.

Want more? Check out this ideabook: 

The house of five facades.

10 ideas for a pine table and chairs
What do you like to do when on holiday, or at a vacation home? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks