Dream home for the modern family

The project that we introduce you to today, takes us to Northern Germany. Not far from the Baltic Sea there lies a house, which doesn’t completely disregard the popular Scandinavian model, but instead presents a highly individual design, and has remodelled the typical culture of the popular holiday home. The architectural firm responsible Architekturbüro Griebel approached the project with sensitivity to the rural environment and created a modern new building with a traditional character.

This was also recognised by the Architectural Association of Schleswig-Holstein, where the dwelling is located, and was chosen as part of Architecture Day 2012.