Renovate house interior instead of relocate

As families frequently outgrow their domestic living spaces, the resulting and repeatedly inevitable move to a new locality can prove an unwelcome and inconvenient change. More often than not, children have begun school, made friends and are happy within their local community. So when the time comes for a larger and more practical residence, it can be prudent to extend the existing family home, rather than relocate.

With help from Capra Architects, that is exactly what this family did. Today we are taking a look at a stunningly extended and enlarged dwelling, which has been horizontally and vertically upgraded. The new floor that's been created allows for an opulent master suite, while the enlarged ground floor brings added living space to the home.

To check out the interior of this lovely and large residence, take a peek below and get inspired for your new home extension!