Renovate house interior instead of relocate

As families frequently outgrow their domestic living spaces, the resulting and repeatedly inevitable move to a new locality can prove an unwelcome and inconvenient change. More often than not, children have begun school, made friends and are happy within their local community. So when the time comes for a larger and more practical residence, it can be prudent to extend the existing family home, rather than relocate.
With help from Capra Architects, that is exactly what this family did. Today we are taking a look at a stunningly extended and enlarged dwelling, which has been horizontally and vertically upgraded. The new floor that's been created allows for an opulent master suite, while the enlarged ground floor brings added living space to the home.
To check out the interior of this lovely and large residence, take a peek below and get inspired for your new home extension!
Behind this gloriously age-defiant façade lie many new and exciting domestic spaces. From the outset we are given a glimpse at the large and imposing structure that commands kerbside attention.
Replete with red bricks and contrasting white window frames, this residence is classic and timeless in its appearance. From this vantage it's impossible to see the striking rear addition that hides away behind the frontage.
Let’s take a look inside…
Moving into the kitchen and dining area it's very clear to see the crisp and clean renovation that has taken place. The colour scheme is neutral, which enlarges the sense of spaciousness and ensures the domestic areas feel fresh and open.
Punctuating this gorgeous living space are a bunch of bright orange lilies that add a cheerful burst of colour, complementing the already light-filled space. White glossy joinery has been used for the kitchen cabinetry, along with timber tones and stainless steel appliances, which inject a sense of energy and modernity to the room.
To further enhance the new large kitchen, a colossal island houses the sink that looks out upon the garden beyond.
Walking past the kitchen space and into the new living room, it's obvious that the architects have worked to create a bright and well-illuminated space.
Skylights are employed to ensure the area receives maximum natural light. Consequently, it's now a cheerful and enjoyable space. The furniture is family-friendly yet stylish and the wall mounted television helps makes this the perfect space for entertainment.
Upstairs, the master bedroom suite is opulent and luxurious. Replete with a cut glass chandelier, the area is again extremely well lit from the large glazing and the horizontal window above the bed.
To further add to the spaciousness of the bedroom, a light white colour scheme has been used and the bed contrasts this with dark upholstery. Finishing touches really embellish the lavish nature of this space, with the bed linen contributing a sumptuous and decadent aesthetic.
To finish the tour, we enter the bathroom. Functioning as an en suite to the master suite, this room is magnificent and yet still practical. The focal point of the space is the freestanding bathtub, which frames the area and adds sleek modernity to the contemporary room.
The white scheme is again seen but large grey tiles are functional, helping the area appear stylish as well as serviceable. This wash space has been designed with family living in mind, ensuring the area feels 5 star and ultra lavish. Twin basins are built into the timber veneer vanity, which adds further contrast to the light-filled and bright domestic space.
