A rural barn with contemporary flair

Once part of a working dairy farm, this historic gambrel hay barn was partially destroyed in a catastrophic fire. Deciding to reinvigorate and rebuild the dwelling, the owners have saved this notable building from falling further into a state of disrepair. Commissioning the architects at Specht Harpman, the refurbished countryside getaway is now a reflection of the couple’s active engagement in the arts. With professions as fashion editor, and Broadway producer, the dwelling embraces a sleek yet liveable aesthetic, replete with the finest finishes and fixtures. Thanks to a radical restoration of the exterior façade, the barn has retained its silo to ensure it is in-keeping with the existing country style properties. Inside the structure, a new and unique design has been employed. A massive restructure has transformed the lower level from a storage space into a huge open living room, while the upper level houses the master bedroom, ensuite, library, office, robes and access to the northern pool.
If you would like to tour the inside of this property, check out the images below.
After the barn was damaged in a fire, extensive works have saved the property from falling further into disarray. From this vantage we get a great view of the entire dwelling. It is large, spacious, and from the façade, looks timeless and classically designed. However, behind the age-defiant frontage lies an ultra-stylish, sleek, and contemporary interior. The architects have chosen a neutral colour scheme that matches the surrounding vernacular, as well as preserving the character of the original structure.
As we move inside the property we are treated to an amazingly modern and chic design. The original barn height roof is preserved for the living areas, giving the residence an unbelievably luxurious and open ambience. A wood burner provides heat to the living area, and adds a place to huddle around during the cooler months. The wonderful combination of timber tones and crisp cream shades bring an airiness and style to the dwelling, imparting taste and subtle refinement. Looking at this image we are also able to see further into the large kitchen that services the home effortlessly with every imaginable convenience and amenity.
Taking a closer look at the dining space and we can see the gorgeous interior scheme that resonates a chic trendiness throughout the residence. Clear acrylic dining chairs add a sense of ephemerality, while the sturdy dark table contrasts perfectly. The ceiling is constructed from timber beams that ensure the huge room feels cosy as well as spacious and open. To segment the spaces, a hanging light fitting is draped over the table bringing a warmth and cordiality to the eating area. A large linear window spans the upstairs corridor and bedroom space, ensuring a cohesive movement throughout the domestic zones.
Moving into the luxurious bedroom on the first floor, we are greeted by a spacious and warm sleeping space. The décor is simplistic but interesting. Employing a Scandinavian aesthetic, the room is modest, and yet extremely luxurious. The maple plywood finish that is seen throughout this abode is matched with a polished timber floorboard that adds a sense of liveability and warmth.
The final room we take a look at today is the bathroom. A truly striking space, this washing area is an inviting and charming room. Replete with huge standalone tub, and walk in shower, the ensuite is beautifully opulent, and yet no less serviceable than the rest of the dwelling. A white colour scheme adorns the walls, while the sand coloured tiles create a feature for the shower space. In addition, the bath is constructed from a neutral stone, emphasising the luxury and earthy nature of this well-designed bathroom. Statement chairs sit in the corner and contrast against the walls, while coordinating with the pebble tiled floor that adds a spa-like lavishness.
