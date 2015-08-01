A rural barn with contemporary flair

Once part of a working dairy farm, this historic gambrel hay barn was partially destroyed in a catastrophic fire. Deciding to reinvigorate and rebuild the dwelling, the owners have saved this notable building from falling further into a state of disrepair. Commissioning the architects at Specht Harpman, the refurbished countryside getaway is now a reflection of the couple’s active engagement in the arts. With professions as fashion editor, and Broadway producer, the dwelling embraces a sleek yet liveable aesthetic, replete with the finest finishes and fixtures. Thanks to a radical restoration of the exterior façade, the barn has retained its silo to ensure it is in-keeping with the existing country style properties. Inside the structure, a new and unique design has been employed. A massive restructure has transformed the lower level from a storage space into a huge open living room, while the upper level houses the master bedroom, ensuite, library, office, robes and access to the northern pool.

If you would like to tour the inside of this property, check out the images below, and start planning your stylish weekend getaway.