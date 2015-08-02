The Rubik's cube house

Renovating a home in a conservation area is often a tricky and protracted task. Moreover, it is extremely important to ensure the design is thoughtful, age-defiant, and sympathetic to the surrounding architectural aesthetic. The team at Architecture for London have managed this charge effortlessly, creating an updated dwelling that imparts style, character, and sophistication. Located in Highbury, North London, this Victorian terrace has undergone a complete transformation to create open plan living with a new rear addition, replacing the old and impractical garden room.
Shortlisted for the Architect’s Journal Small Projects 2015, and the Architect’s Journal Retrofit Awards 2015, this refurbished dwelling is a brilliant example of how to properly modernise a heritage property with a practical and stylish contemporary extension.
If you would like to take a tour of this exciting property, check out the images below and journey into a stylishly renovated and refurbished London home.
Viewing this refurbished home from the exterior, it is clear the extent to which the home has undergone complete transformation. Juxtaposed against the heritage and tradition of the original building the new rear addition is a striking departure from the existing Victorian construction. Originally, the kitchen had an unwelcoming ceiling height of 2.1m, which has since been demolished, with the new space offering a double height room. One of the most impressive elements of this space are the 3.1m floor to ceiling glass sliding doors that not only provide abundant natural light, but offer uninterrupted views of the garden.
Moving inside the home, we can see the enormity of the ceiling space, and the stylish bespoke polished stainless steel chandelier. The kitchen spans across the space, covering both walls and providing plenty of preparation and storage space. In addition, the informal dining located at the breakfast bar is an ideal spot to eat, or read the paper in the morning. The joinery is a light grey/white hue that blends wonderfully with the stone tiles on the floor, as well as the white walls. To maximise natural light, large skylights have been incorporated to bring illumination into the space, as well as an openness with the exterior environment.
From this orientation we see the garden beyond, and are able to witness the sliding glass doors, and their ability to bring the outside ‘in’. The space is airy, spacious, and perfectly practical. Open kitchen shelves in a light timber tone add interest and eclecticism to the space, while the outdoor table offers a place to dine and entertain during the warmer months. The garden integrates a custom timber fence with limestone planters, as well as a polished concrete patio that provides continuity from the kitchen into the garden. To enhance this stylistic link, the flooring for the kitchen and courtyard are the exact match to the concrete cladding on the rear extension walls.
The living spaces have been designed with a mid-century modern aesthetic, embracing current trends, yet ensuring timelessness. Again the palette is crisp white, contrasted with bright bursts of colour from the furniture and accessories. Window shutters impart a modernity into the traditional space, and the contemporary light-fitting adds a sense of stylish avant-gardism. The dining space is neutral and in-keeping with the surrounding ambience, inducing a sense of stylish practicality. Hanging light fittings add an element of luxury, and help to segment the space from the rest of the room.
Finally we take a look at the bathroom space that has been wonderfully renovated in the style of the rest of the home. The neutral colour scheme brilliantly brightens the area, and the white ceiling and walls add spaciousness to the medium sized space. Adornment is minimal, with the space offering plenty of storage behind the mirrored medicine cabinets. Within the walk-in rain shower there are again built in shelves that supply the space with adequate room for accoutrements.
