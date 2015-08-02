The Rubik's cube house

Renovating a home in a conservation area is often a tricky and protracted task. Moreover, it is extremely important to ensure the design is thoughtful, age-defiant, and sympathetic to the surrounding architectural aesthetic. The team at Architecture for London have managed this charge effortlessly, creating an updated dwelling that imparts style, character, and sophistication. Located in Highbury, North London, this Victorian terrace has undergone a complete transformation to create open plan living with a new rear addition, replacing the old and impractical garden room.

Shortlisted for the Architect’s Journal Small Projects 2015, and the Architect’s Journal Retrofit Awards 2015, this refurbished dwelling is a brilliant example of how to properly modernise a heritage property with a practical and stylish contemporary extension.

If you would like to take a tour of this exciting property, check out the images below and journey into a stylishly renovated and refurbished London home.