The tea house

Commissioned in the 1930’s by Sir Thomas Lipton, creator of the iconic Lipton Tea brand, this home is one of a series of detached houses in the Bauhaus style, with impressive views over the marina. Crowsport Estate, located on the edge of the River Hamble, is now a conservation and special policy area, owing to the aesthetic uniqueness of the surrounding landscape, and its rich design history. Unfortunately over the years the structure was altered, extended, and distorted, causing it to fall into a state of disrepair. The original parapets that provided the home with its unique charm and charisma, were damaged, ruined, and in need of immediate restoration. Thanks to the team at La Hally Architect, this individual home has been modernised to incorporate the novelty of the initial architecture, while extending and reinvigorating the residence. The construction has been extended to include an open plan kitchen, music room, and office, as well as a roof terrace to maximise the stunning water views.
Rarely do we get a chance to tour such a distinct and interesting renovation. If you would like to see more, check out the images below, and enjoy this striking contemporary twist on a historically iconic residence.
As we view the property from the lawn garden, we are able to take in the stylish individuality of this spectacular home. Boxy and cube-like in form, the architecture of this Bauhaus dwelling is unique, statement making, and quite charismatic; a porthole window offering a glimpse into the playful nature of the design. The renovation of this structure has been undertaken with care and astute attention to detail. The originality of the home is preserved, while it has been updated to accommodate contemporary 21st century living. With abundant courtyard space on the ground floor, the real highlight is the rooftop terrace that can be viewed from this orientation and seen through the glass balustrades on the first floor.
The undeniable star of the show, this roof terrace is truly a sight to behold. Utilising the original architectural structure, the home now includes glass balustrades to ensure visibility to the surrounding marina, while offering a safe place to dine and entertain. Large enough to host a spectacular shindig or soiree, the seating alone provides places for ten to dine comfortably. The marina is embraced as the iconic and idyllic focal point for the property, with an enhanced view available at every opportunity.
Making the most of the maritime ambience surrounding the home, the designers have ensured the dwelling embraces a nautical aesthetic inside. The colour scheme is a cool white hue, and downlights provide illumination, while statement pendant lights hang and add direct mood lighting for specific living zones. The art upon the walls uses blue tones, and is matched with blue seats that imitate flowing water. Comfortable navy seating provides a striking place to rest and relax, and again contrasts the white walls.
Within the kitchen we are able to see the stylish bleached timber floorboards that again add a sense of openness and spaciousness to the entire home. Utilising a dusty blue hue for the joinery, the designers have ensured a seafaring vibe for the cooking areas, which are also replete with an oversized range cooker, and stylish exhaust fan.
Finally we get a glimpse of the living space in its entirety. The area is open, spacious, and perfect for entertaining, or socialising. As well as being the perfect place to wine, dine and mingle, this room also incorporates eight metres of neutral hued curtain that, when closed, completely covers the window leading to the courtyard, subsequently providing complete privacy. What used to be a fragmented patio is now an open and enjoyable space that can easily become part of the commodious living zones.
