The tea house

Commissioned in the 1930’s by Sir Thomas Lipton, creator of the iconic Lipton Tea brand, this home is one of a series of detached houses in the Bauhaus style, with impressive views over the marina. Crowsport Estate, located on the edge of the River Hamble, is now a conservation and special policy area, owing to the aesthetic uniqueness of the surrounding landscape, and its rich design history. Unfortunately over the years the structure was altered, extended, and distorted, causing it to fall into a state of disrepair. The original parapets that provided the home with its unique charm and charisma, were damaged, ruined, and in need of immediate restoration. Thanks to the team at La Hally Architect, this individual home has been modernised to incorporate the novelty of the initial architecture, while extending and reinvigorating the residence. The construction has been extended to include an open plan kitchen, music room, and office, as well as a roof terrace to maximise the stunning water views.

Rarely do we get a chance to tour such a distinct and interesting renovation. If you would like to see more, check out the images below, and enjoy this striking contemporary twist on a historically iconic residence.