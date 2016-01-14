A Little Home Full of Wonderful Surprises

An all too common challenge for renovators is being able to make the hard decisions. The place they've called home for years can often become tired and in desperate need of change, though many find themselves desperately clinging onto the past. Sometimes it seems as if the longer you live in the one place and are surrounded by the same old things, the harder decisions become to make.

The best approach to overcome the emotions and to find the courage to make hard decisions is to bring in a fresh pair of eyes. Experts from Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos were called in to do exactly that and you'll soon see how the owners have reaped the rewards from their expert guidance.