A Little Home Full of Wonderful Surprises

An all too common challenge for renovators is being able to make the hard decisions. The place they've called home for years can often become tired and in desperate need of change, though many find themselves desperately clinging onto the past. Sometimes it seems as if the longer you live in the one place and are surrounded by the same old things, the harder decisions become to make.
The best approach to overcome the emotions and to find the courage to make hard decisions is to bring in a fresh pair of eyes. Experts from Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos were called in to do exactly that and you'll soon see how the owners have reaped the rewards from their expert guidance.
The home is located in Merida, Mexico, a part of the world that is known for its rich history and beautiful scenery. The weather here always seems to be stifling hot and as a result there are many homes that are beginning to feel their age. Likewise, the exterior of the home that's in focus today was slowly crumbling and looking worse for wear.
Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos encouraged the clients to keep the original features of the colonial façade. Today the quaint original features can can be seen fully restored to their best. The fresh coat of sky blue paint has done wonders to bring out the best in the façade's details.
The interiors are white and light-filled, with a sunny seating space that has been designed as a comfortable place for socialising. A rich combination of original heritage features and a new all white-scheme has achieved a great new look for the old home.
Notice the original patterned floor tiles that have been freshly restored. These beautiful tiles help bring colour and interest to the space, as well as a sense of history that many homes often lose after a renovation.
This home is a mere 220 square metres but it appears much bigger than it is. This may not be the largest residential project Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos have undertaken but it shows how their sense of space and care for details reaps rewards. Observe how the original double height ceilings have been enhanced by the new wall of glazing that leads out onto the central courtyard.
When the clients engaged Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos to refresh and extend their home, they had lived here for a while and and had learnt what worked and what didn't. A major issue before the renovations began was the lack of natural light, with many of the rooms appearing dark and unwelcoming—an issue with many older homes.
The design response was the creation of the pictured central courtyard. As you can see, the opening has breathed new life into the building and the whole house benefits from abundant natural light. In addition, a newly created landscape garden helps bring lush appeal to the setting.
In the kitchen the materials have been thoughtfully chosen and well placed, offering a delight at both first glance and detailed scrutiny. Look no further than the eye-catching multi-coloured and patterned wall tiles, which grace the splashback and beneath the island bench. We are also big fans of the oddly curved extractor.
An important design consideration was the idea of
all weather living, meaning that the home can be fully used during any season of the year. This ethos is best reflected in the creation of the new outdoor setting at the rear. A covered al fresco area, decking and a luxurious lap pool create the perfect space for the family and guests to enjoy the warm Mexican climate.
Overall, Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos have restored the home with craftsmanship that harks back to the original house while at the same time creating a perfect modern setting for a family.
