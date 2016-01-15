A Romantic Rural Home

An old country manor had become somewhat neglected over time and it was a priority of the new owners to retain the original building before any further damage occurred. The owners employed Architetto Silva Giocobazzi to take on the challenging job of restoring the original building, but also providing the family with a new setting that could be used well into the future.
The restoration process channelled a similar spirit to the design ethos of the original building—not by simply copying the traditional style but rather the desire to create a home for a family. In other words, the home is based around communal areas where the family can join together and experience a quality home setting.
Careful choice of finishes acknowledge the heritage significance of the home, as does the palette of new materials introduced, especially those found within the newly created living and dining room.
Come and take a tour with us…
Here in the rural Italian countryside is the exceptional restoration work of an architect that is in tune with the current home trends.There's obviously great respect for the building and its history, with all of its features appearing as they should following the work.
We can see how the main building's exterior has been carefully restored, with every leaky pipe fixed, crumbling brick replaced and all new materials having been sympathetically weaved into the design.
Discreetly drawing a line between two distinct functions in the home, the curved opening runs along the central section of the building, with each side of the opening offering different areas of living. From this perspective we can see into the calm setting within the living room. The décor speaks of minimalist inspiration, with everything expertly restrained. Glass doors offer the living space optimalnatural light, air and outlook onto the lush garden.
Turning around, we can now see the stark white shade of the dining room interior. This is one of the occasions where you get a true sense of the historic home's age. The architects have showcased the original features by choosing furniture of classical nature. The chosen furniture acts as an effective contrast to the crispness of the white paint.
A quirky space found within the home is in a storage room. Homage is obviously paid to the building's history, such as the industrial style light fixtures and use of traditional finishes. We particularly love the silver infused timber flooring that shines wonderfully in the sunshine.
This landing area was about achieving the functions of a typical lounge room but in the smallest space possible. You can see that the goal was reached, with Architetto Silva Giocobazzi creating a comfortable place for a group of friends to socialise. There's a certain ambiance to the space, which can be explained by the choice of unique rustic furniture and lighting.
The balancing act of honouring the past and embracing the present with vigour is best expressed in this final image. The newly restored exterior of the home stands wonderfully, as if built yesterday, while the grand swimming pool is no doubt a modern luxury but seems to fit perfectly in this context.
