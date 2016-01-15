A Romantic Rural Home

An old country manor had become somewhat neglected over time and it was a priority of the new owners to retain the original building before any further damage occurred. The owners employed Architetto Silva Giocobazzi to take on the challenging job of restoring the original building, but also providing the family with a new setting that could be used well into the future.

The restoration process channelled a similar spirit to the design ethos of the original building—not by simply copying the traditional style but rather the desire to create a home for a family. In other words, the home is based around communal areas where the family can join together and experience a quality home setting.

Careful choice of finishes acknowledge the heritage significance of the home, as does the palette of new materials introduced, especially those found within the newly created living and dining room.

Come and take a tour with us…