5 genius garden ideas that'll save you money

If you want the perfect garden, but have something of a shoestring budget to get the look, you might not be in a position to hire a professional gardener, but never fear as homify is here to give you plenty of top advice for free! We want you to get that dream outdoor space, so you can enjoy your garden for more of the year, which is why we took a sneaky look at all those finishing touches that the pros like to use and we've gathered them all together, in this one handy article. Let's take a look and see which of these ideas you might like to embrace this weekend!
A gorgeous lawn is such a fantastic touch but to get that designer chic look, you need to think about shaping it! Adding some curves will elevate your grass to a whole new level and it's much more simple than you might think, as it only require an edging spade and some labour, which is free, seeing as you're providing it!
By choosing to plant perennials that have a tendency to get full and large, you will have an utterly spectacular garden in less than two growing cycles! Self-seeders will spray their seeds naturally, meaning that you don't have to worry about buying extra blooms and the only thing you'll have to commit to is a little pruning now and then!
In terms of value for money, trees are an absolutely fantastic investment. Yes, they take some time to mature and get to a decent size, but the effect they have on a garden, once they are much bigger, is undeniable. There are plenty of fast-growing varieties, such as conifers, so think about your timescales.
If we told you that a few pounds spent on pretty shingle would give you a stunning garden, you'd definitely give it a try, right? Well it can! Spend a few hours weeding your garden and then, give it a good covering of beautiful stone, to prevent the weeds from growing back. Easy!
Finally, it's time to get to your local garden centre to pick up some cheap little solar lights! Pop them along your lawn edge, in flower beds and even in pots and as the sun goes down, they will flicker on and add a whole new dimension of sparkle and lustre to your garden! Some of them are SO cost-effective too and only take a few seconds to install. This might be our most value-added tip!
For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap and easy DIY garden projects.