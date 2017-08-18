5 genius garden ideas that'll save you money

Finally, it's time to get to your local garden centre to pick up some cheap little solar lights! Pop them along your lawn edge, in flower beds and even in pots and as the sun goes down, they will flicker on and add a whole new dimension of sparkle and lustre to your garden! Some of them are SO cost-effective too and only take a few seconds to install. This might be our most value-added tip!

