13 no-money makeover ideas you'll want to try right now

Low-cost home makeover tips are all very well and good, but what if you literally don't have a bean to spend? Getting down over outdated home design is understandable and when money is tight, you definitely don't want to be wasting it on hiring an interior designer, as that would leave you nothing for new accessories, so instead, take a look at our absolutely free home makeover ideas and see what you think would make a big difference to your scheme!
Now here is a simple tip that we know you'll love! If you are a little fed up of your headboard, simply drape a pretty throw over it, to create a brand new vibe! This will work really well at Christmas, if you have some festive textiles to use!
We all have a handful of fabric swatches somewhere, so why not use them to sew up some new cushions for your living room? So simple and free!
All those family photos that you keep meaning to do more with can make amazing wall decor! Either swap out some framed pictures with family photos or use some string to hang your favourites up, like bunting.
You won't believe what a difference moving your furniture can have! Rearranging your larger pieces of furniture, such as tables and sofas, will totally change the look and feel of a space.
Little slithers of ribbon are amazing for making practical items a touch prettier! We love the idea of colour-coded ribbons for coat hooks, so that everyone has their own prescribed storage zone.
If you have a few scrappy rolls of wallpaper left over from when you've decorated, they are perfect for slicing up into pretty drawer liners! Only you'll see them, but they'll make you smile whenever you do!
This is such a sweet idea! Don't be in a hurry to throw out your birthday cards, as when clustered together,on a mantle, they look wonderful and like a mini art installation!
Dig out your old paint cans from the shed, mix up a 4:1 ratio of water to paint and give some old wooden furniture a colour wash! You'll love the shabby chic effect!
Why spend all your time cultivating a stunning garden if you're not going to let your interior reap the rewards a little? Snip a few fresh blooms and pop them in a vase, for the ultimate in fresh home ambience.
If you have an empty and unused fireplace, we see that as prime real estate for a little accessorising! A few candles will look great, but so will fresh flowers or even a magazine rack, moved into the space!
We are all so used to circulating our towels according to colour, but to give your bathroom an instant lift, try mixing a couple of colours together! Fun, free and yet so stylish!
If you indulge in tasty drinks that happen to come in pretty bottles, save the bottles themselves, to use as cute little vases! Simply peel the labels off, give them a wash and enjoy!
If you have some old baskets just going to waste, it's time to move them into a more prominent position! They make perfect magazine or book racks, especially beside a bed and add a rustic look too!
