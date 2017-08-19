Your browser is out-of-date.

13 no-money makeover ideas you'll want to try right now

Fabric swatches, Anna Bird Textiles
Low-cost home makeover tips are all very well and good, but what if you literally don't have a bean to spend? Getting down over outdated home design is understandable and when money is tight, you definitely don't want to be wasting it on hiring an interior designer, as that would leave you nothing for new accessories, so instead, take a look at our absolutely free home makeover ideas and see what you think would make a big difference to your scheme!

1. Update a headboard.

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory
Now here is a simple tip that we know you'll love! If you are a little fed up of your headboard, simply drape a pretty throw over it, to create a brand new vibe! This will work really well at Christmas, if you have some festive textiles to use!

2. Use up swatches to make cushions.

Fabric swatches, Anna Bird Textiles
We all have a handful of fabric swatches somewhere, so why not use them to sew up some new cushions for your living room? So simple and free!

3. Dig out your box of family snaps.

Photo Wall INpuls interior design & architecture
All those family photos that you keep meaning to do more with can make amazing wall decor! Either swap out some framed pictures with family photos or use some string to hang your favourites up,  like bunting.

4. Rearrange the furniture.

Living room 1st Option Representation
You won't believe what a difference moving your furniture can have! Rearranging your larger pieces of furniture, such as tables and sofas, will totally change the look and feel of a space.

5. Perk up practical items with a little ribbon.

Metal Letter Hooks The Letteroom
Little slithers of ribbon are amazing for making practical items a touch prettier! We love the idea of colour-coded ribbons for coat hooks, so that everyone has their own prescribed storage zone.

6. Use wallpaper offcuts as drawer liners.

Wallpaper, BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
If you have a few scrappy rolls of wallpaper left over from when you've decorated, they are perfect for slicing up into pretty drawer liners! Only you'll see them, but they'll make you smile whenever you do!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Display treasured cards in clusters.

Greetings cards, print collection by Kate Farley
This is such a sweet idea! Don't be in a hurry to throw out your birthday cards, as when clustered together,on a mantle, they look wonderful and like a mini art installation! 

8. Use up some old paint.

Viaggi Solidali, Valentina Farassino Architetto
Dig out your old paint cans from the shed, mix up a 4:1 ratio of water to paint and give some old wooden furniture a colour wash! You'll love the shabby chic effect!

9. Cut a few flowers from the garden.

Wild flowers Blue Butterfly Flooring
Why spend all your time cultivating a stunning garden if you're not going to let your interior reap the rewards a little? Snip a few fresh blooms and pop them in a vase, for the ultimate in fresh home ambience.

10. Fill an empty fireplace.

Fireplace homify
If you have an empty and unused fireplace, we see that as prime real estate for a little accessorising! A few candles will look great, but so will fresh flowers or even a magazine rack, moved into the space!

11. Display two colours of towels together.

Organic Fairtrade Cotton Towels King of Cotton
We are all so used to circulating our towels according to colour, but to give your bathroom an instant lift, try mixing a couple of colours together! Fun, free and yet so stylish!

12. Keep old bottles to repurpose.

HELLO! I'M GLASS TO MEET YOU. 소박하면서 진솔한 일상의 오브제, 0dot0
If you indulge in tasty drinks that happen to come in pretty bottles, save the bottles themselves, to use as cute little vases! Simply peel the labels off, give them a wash and enjoy!

13. Dig out old baskets!

Tricks laundry basket homify
If you have some old baskets just going to waste, it's time to move them into a more prominent position! They make perfect magazine or book racks, especially beside a bed and add a rustic look too!

For more home upgrade ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Upgrade your bathroom the easy way.

Are you going to put any of these tips to good use?

