From Dated to Dreamy

This before and after project is one of simple elegance, and a perfect example of understated beauty. A home need not be flashy or over-the-top to have a real visual impact. This dated and tired-looking family home in the German city of Karlsruhe was in dire need of modernisation. With the help of local firm bplus architektur, The home of once dark and stale features has been stripped back, and completely fitted out with a modern and stately canvas for the owner's to make their updated house a home. Let's see how it turned out.
Before work began, the interior of this home was certainly showing its age. The dark stain of the timber elements, the horrid wall colour, and even the small decorative elements such as the candle light fixtures and old wall hangings, all indicate this home hasn't changed much since the 1960's. The new couches are an obvious modern addition, but only create an uneasy balance in the room.
After the room was stripped to its shell, all new walls, flooring, lighting and windows have been added to create a fresh and inviting living space. The floating timber floor, fresh white walls, LED downlights and the floor-to-ceiling glass panel ensures this room remains well-lit and bright, as every modern home should.
The old dining room was equally as bad as the living room. Again, furniture and decorations hint at us that this home has not changed since the day it was first decorated. Here we can see worn and dirty carpet, equally as ugly wallpaper, and that shocking excuse for a ceiling.
Now the dining space is contemporary and glowing; a blank canvas for the owners to create a homely space all of their own. We can just imagine a stylish Scandinavian-style dining area, with a few corner lamps, some indoor plants, and the ceiling lights dimmed right down to create a cosy space for a small dinner party. Look carefully and you will notice a few subtle design elements that create fluidity throughout the adjacent spaces. Sliding doors have replaced conventional hinged doors in order to leave no protruding elements therefore enhancing the feeling of space. Each room is also connected both directly and indirectly; the elongated shape of the floorboards running through each room creates a subtle connection between the spaces of the home.
To put it simply, the old staircase was miserable. It makes us wonder what the designers all those years ago were actually thinking? Although the stairwell is lit up by the frosted glass panels of the wall, it still feels miserable and bleak.
The new staircase speaks volumes of the visual impact simple forms and neutral colours can have on any space. The bright white walls are contrasted by the sleek black window frames that have replaced the sorry frosted glass from before, whilst the vertical shape of the railing is juxtaposed by the horizontal form of the exterior blinds. Not only this, but the railing is perpendicular to the wall. These easily achieved contrasts create real depth and texture to a space that would otherwise go unnoticed.
