16 irresistibly great gardens you'll wish were yours

We spend so much time looking at amazing pictures of homes and gardens that we can't count the number of times that we've wished we owned certain amazing properties and today, we are going to get you in on our envious ways! We've found 16 truly beautiful and drastically different gardens, all of which we feel confident in saying that you would LOVE to call your own. If you're thinking about changing things up in your garden or even calling a landscape architect in to give you some pointers, take a look at these gorgeous spaces first and feel free to pinch a few idea!