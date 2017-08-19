Your browser is out-of-date.

16 irresistibly great gardens you'll wish were yours

press profile homify press profile homify
London Garden Chelsea, Bartholomew Landscaping
We spend so much time looking at amazing pictures of homes and gardens that we can't count the number of times that we've wished we owned certain amazing properties and today, we are going to get you in on our envious ways! We've found 16 truly beautiful and drastically different gardens, all of which we feel confident in saying that you would LOVE to call your own. If you're thinking about changing things up in your garden or even calling a landscape architect in to give you some pointers, take a look at these gorgeous spaces first and feel free to pinch a few idea!

1. What a great mix of lawn, raised beds and a fabulous patio! This garden has every eventuality covered!

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Garden Design Didsbury

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

2. We absolutely love the creative use of decorative divides in this garden. What a chic installation!

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

3. We always go crazy for any garden that makes good use of water and this one has us green with envy!

Water feature, bench and Palm tree with lighting, MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Water feature, bench and Palm tree with lighting

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

4. Now this is a garden that really caters to a social need! Just look at the amazing media set-up!

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc, Aralia
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

5. Industrial style and gardens really can go hand-in-hand, as this stone-filled beauty proves!

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope, Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

6. Is this not the perfect embodiment of an English country garden? The shaped lawn is such a lovely touch.

Circular lawns and traditional planting, Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

7. This terrific pizza oven terrace is everything we dream of! What a gorgeous ambience and vibe!

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building, Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building

Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

8. We are lusting over more than just the size of this garden! Look how comfortable and charming it is!

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden, Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden

Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

9. LOVE the varying levels of this outdoor space! The wooden beds and grey shingle have created such a pretty finish!

Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

10. Who couldn't use a little more zen in their life? This terrific Japanese-inspired space is dreamy!

Japanese Style Garden, Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

11. Terrace house gardens can be a little more modest, but this one has us picturing all sorts of possibilities! The use of concrete is amazing!

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench, Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

12. Expansive, simple and timelessly elegant, this is a garden that just cries out to be enjoyed in summer. We'll take the house as well please!

A Garden for Entertaining in, Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

A Garden for Entertaining in

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

13. Colourful, rustic and ready to dine out in, this garden is so relaxing and pretty!

Rear Garden, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear Garden

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

14. It would have been impossible not to love this semi-wild garden, complete with a striking modernist garden room, right?

Smoking Pavilion, Gianni Botsford Architects
Gianni Botsford Architects

Smoking Pavilion

Gianni Botsford Architects
Gianni Botsford Architects
Gianni Botsford Architects

15. Is this an ampitheatre? What a brilliant feature that allows you great views over the rest of the garden!

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs, Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

16. This garden must smell as good as it looks, with all the lavender in place! What a striking vista as well!

Garden Feature, Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

Garden Feature

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

For even more incredible gardens, take a look at this Ideabook: In an English country garden.

A Towcester family's spectacular garden makeover
Which of these gardens has really piqued your interest?

