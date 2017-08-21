This British country home is what dreams are made of

London-based team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery that is a sure-fire example of how to let natural lighting (and brilliant design, obviously) adorn interiors.

The structure we’ll be checking out? A most elegant family home that combines a formal exterior with a more contemporary free-flowing interior, built on a restricted site. For many, the word classical is synonymous with Georgian design, yet the experts in charge wanted to get away from a traditional Georgian style on this site. In fact, the results are closer to that of the Italian master Palladio than to anything British.