This British country home is what dreams are made of

London-based team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery that is a sure-fire example of how to let natural lighting (and brilliant design, obviously) adorn interiors.
The structure we’ll be checking out? A most elegant family home that combines a formal exterior with a more contemporary free-flowing interior, built on a restricted site. For many, the word classical is synonymous with Georgian design, yet the experts in charge wanted to get away from a traditional Georgian style on this site. In fact, the results are closer to that of the Italian master Palladio than to anything British.
We all know the importance of first impressions, which is why professional landscape architect, Beth Moore, implemented a scheme to soften the impact of the house on what is actually a relatively small plot.
At the front is a formal garden, planted with herbs and agapanthus, and hedging is being established to soften the boundary lines. The two mature trees on site have been retained and the semi-walled garden to the rear has climbers trained up it.
The house’s unique design has been made so that there is very little circulation space; in fact, there are no long corridors anywhere, resulting in the usable living- and accommodation spaces being made the most of.
Here we get to stare in wonder at the circular atrium lit from above which forms central circulation space and lights up all three floors of this Italian-inspired mansion.
The sloping site is reflected within the house by incorporating dramatic steps between rooms. In the kitchen area, these steps are used to create a visual break between the interlinked spaces such as cooking, dining, living etc.
Although the structure itself flaunts a classic, elegant look, the furniture and décor pieces within the house speak of varied design styles, especially the open-plan kitchen and dining area, where country, classic and modern pieces can be glimpsed. And let’s not forget the delicate dose of colours and patterns which inject some striking character into the interiors!
Let’s scope out a few more images, shall we?
