How to get the perfect minimalist home

A minimalistic balance plays an important role for many people in today's modern living. More than just design, it is in fact, a lifestyle. However, when it comes to homes, there can be a fine line between a minimalist design and just blank, empty space.
Life seems to be getting more fast-paced and intense, which leads to numerous people seeking out ways to de-stress more regularly. And coming home to neat, clean and subtly-styled flat or house at the end of a hectic day is definitely at the top of many people’s lists. It is just a matter of simplifying layouts and creating a mix of comfort and modernity. If you’re up for creating a minimalist-styled interior space in your home, then consider these guidelines especially for you. Remember, the point is not to have a space that looks empty and neglected, but a design that skilfully plays with colours, clean lines and patterns to make the end result both functional and inviting.
So, pay attention to these tips.
Having minimal furniture may look bare, but choosing them wisely can make a room look quite elegant. Hand-picking items with great fabric and textures that are also sleek and durable are what differentiate this style. It's not about having plenty of cool stuff that makes a home beautiful; sometimes allowing for some “breathing space” can do wonders for the end result. More so, having minimal decorations also allows you to appreciate the view of the outdoors a lot more. See how our eyes are being drawn out to the wonderful landscape beyond that glass window. This living room is a good spot to de-clutter the mind. It also reminds you that simple things can, in fact, leave a great impact.
By introducing one unique colour into your interiors, you can provide balance and style. Here we see that adding a few turquoise-toned items beautifully brightens up the space in a neutral colour palette. Having a potted plant in the corner also welcomes in some texture and charm. Lastly, having wide glass windows allows for more natural light, bathing the room in a bright and airy atmosphere. It's a combination that works like magic when it’s introduced into the minimalist design.
It might sound difficult to understand, but the minimalist design is characterised by the fact that is focuses more on empty space rather than physical objects. This, of course, does not mean that decorative items should be regarded as unnecessary! Nevertheless, they are definitely not the main focus points of the minimalist style. Therefore, put aside your commitment to various décor pieces and see that room in a completely different way. Freeing up more legroom and space also helps in minimising the chances of clutter, and also helps in allowing one to feel freer. Thus, creating more room is both a visual and psychological de-cluttering. In a minimalist space, the eyes can relax, allowing the imagination to be better stimulated.
Regardless of whether you are considering a tiled floor or laminated wooden one, it is important that you keep the floor as free as possible, especially in hallways, for they are the last spaces that need to look and feel cluttered. If you can’t imagine going without a carpet at all, then at least opt for one in a light, neutral colour light beige or soft grey. If the end result looks to empty, remember that a potted plant or two can make a world of difference.
Imagine having a shelf in this space – we’re sure you’d be tempted to fill it up with lots of little knickknacks, right? However, when it comes to minimalism, it is vital to refrain from anything that might cause clutter. Other methods for storage can, of course, be used, should they be designed in a manner that “hides” them, so to speak, like a secret compartment in the wall. Also, to keep a pleasant minimalist look, it is important that you ensure that the area is cleaned regularly to aid in that subtle and serene style.
The minimalist style is also characterized by walls not flaunting an abundance of photos, pictures, posters and other decorations. Should you not be able to function without wall art, then pick out a favourite piece from your collection (preferably one that complements the rest of the room’s colours). But also ensure that the chosen piece is adorned with the minimum amount of hues so that it doesn’t overpower the entire space, as we see in this exquisite example of the green wall art piece (just one, mind you) enhancing the greens of the potted plants. And the rest of the walls? Beautifully clean and open.
By choosing a few items to highlight, your eyes get to zoom out and appreciate the entire room’s design a lot better. Of course you do not have to rid yourself of elements being used seasonally, like Christmas decorations – these can still be stored in the basement, attic or closet and be brought out when necessary. In fact, they will look a lot more striking hanging in a clean and minimalist-space than a busily designed one! Whether it is the most popular design option or not, the minimalist style is definitely worth trying.
