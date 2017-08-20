This updated Wimbledon terrace is good enough to eat

London-based architectural firm R+L Architect is in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery that reminds us, once again, of a sublime option when it comes to requiring more indoor space and more potential in terms of style and function for the modern family of today: a simple extension.
This particular one was added onto the rear of a modern family home in Carlton Park Avenue and is chock-a-block with inspiration!
Let’s check it out…
Isn’t this row of houses just the cutest thing? It looks like little doll houses attached to one another, with various colours, textures and patterns ensuring a charming look – of course the fact that everything is so neat (including the garden and landscaping touches) adds to this striking style!
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
But let’s focus on the main reason why we’re here – to check out that rear extension. And here it is, decked out in sleek whites and welcoming us with an open style, complete with spacious terrace that spills over onto the back yard.
From this angle it’s not difficult at all to decipher that this new structure is being used for an open-plan layout that includes a dining room and kitchen, but that’s no reason not to check it out from up close, right?
Thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a generous skylight, the dining area gets to bask in an abundance of natural lighting and fresh garden views, leading us to wonder if this small-yet-super-stylish space has the best seat (and view) in the entire house.
Snow whites and stone greys combine most magically to adorn the kitchen, which flows seamlessly out of the dining area (or is that the other way around?). But of course visual beauty is only one crucial element when it comes to a kitchen, for the end result needs to be most functional and practical as well.
Well, after viewing that generous island, ample countertop areas, modern appliances and various storing spaces being flaunted here, what’s your take on this kitchen’s commitment to being a working zone?
Let’s view a few more images of this delightful open-plan design.
Next up on our viewing list: See why This tiny Kent flat is a pocket-sized triumph.