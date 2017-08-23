​10 roofing ideas that show slanting is beautiful!

A sloping roof-space turned into a quaint little apartment! See how this is possible by removing the ceiling trusses and building/designing further into the roof – and a cute little bedroom is born. The rest of the layout is pretty simple by allowing a lounge, kitchen and other areas share an open-plan layout (with the occasional door ensuring privacy), as well as bask in the same brilliant natural lighting.

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.