​10 roofing ideas that show slanting is beautiful!

Think about it: your loft is no more than an unfinished, additional room directly underneath your roof, so why would you just let it stand there gathering dust? Can’t it function as a children’s room? A stylish lounge? Perhaps even a kitchen? Turning it into a bedroom is definitely the most popular option, yet it is not your only choice. Let’s get inspired by these expert examples!
From classic to eclectic, that loft/attic can be turned into a kitchen flaunting many different styles. And depending on its size, it might even work as an entire separate apartment, right? See how stunning this design turned out by turning the roof gables into generous windows. And since the sloping roof would have made additional cabinetry quite difficult, it was decided to use the available wall space for built-in storage compartments. And since two is always better than one, this kitchen flaunts a double-duo island design!
The way in which those slanting walls rise upwards certainly results in a most cosy space, which is probably why loft spaces and attics are usually transformed into bedrooms. But the same rules as before apply: bring in lots of natural light by turning available wall spaces into windows. And since those generous windows will allow lots of sunshine to enter, we advise proper insulation, as well as efficient heat-resistant roller blinds.
A sloping roof-space turned into a quaint little apartment! See how this is possible by removing the ceiling trusses and building/designing further into the roof – and a cute little bedroom is born. The rest of the layout is pretty simple by allowing a lounge, kitchen and other areas share an open-plan layout (with the occasional door ensuring privacy), as well as bask in the same brilliant natural lighting.
Of course simply placing a bed in that loft space is not enough to make it into a bedroom – certain touches are required.
This example shows the existing wooden beams and trusses of the space being complemented by the new touches, like the wardrobe and window frames. The devil is in the detail, as they say.
This apartment was originally an undeveloped roof store in the middle of Freiburg. In the case of historic buildings, one usually has to rely on legally binding demands from the monument authority, which means that quite a few designs for roofing cannot be implemented as desired. In this case, the roof had to be removed and completely rebuilt due to contamination. And even for this there were strict regulations. In the end, however, a wonderfully open space was created that perfectly combined old structures and modern ways of life. All the beams have been installed in the original position, and the originally singular floor, thanks to the new arrangement, was turned into a two-storey roof-top apartment with a view of the cathedral. A successful reconstruction that was made with difficult old buildings.
Unlike the previous example, where the vertical spaces were used up, this example shows how stylish and spacious the end result can be if done otherwise. All walls and ceilings (slanting and otherwise) are coated in the same bright-white tone, adding so much visual splendour to the end result that makes it look even more spacious. The dangling pendants add a unique touch.
Doesn’t this new bathroom fit perfectly into the available space? What a great idea for an attic/loft that’s being used for something other than storage. This en-suite bathroom is connected to the bedroom via the wooden stairs, while the bathroom itself flaunts everything required (the bathtub is located on the far left, directly underneath the window, while the door on the right leads to the toilet).
That tranquil, relaxing feeling while soaking in a tub (with or without bubbles) is a feeling that most of us are familiar with. But enjoying that sensation while gazing up at the glittering stars? Now that’s a unique experience meant only for a select few, like the lucky inhabitants of this loft-turned-bathroom, which flaunts a most stylish bathing space directly underneath a generous window/skylight.
Ever dreamed of owning your own library? This list certainly wouldn’t be complete without this inspirational example that shows just how easy it can be to style up a loft/attic into a bookworm’s dream space.
Seeking peace and quiet for your work? Then let’s ditch the bathroom and bedroom ideas and convert that available loft into a private home office instead. See how beautifully this one opens up onto the room(s) below by having it open on both ends – perfect for refraining from a cramped and cluttered design.
