A fresh home is the best start to a new year

With the New Year still in the rear view mirror we remember the resolutions we made and look ahead to all the days that will allow us to fulfil our dreams and achieve our goals. We feel renewed, full of strength and the energy to face the world, right?

But all this positivism can disappear on the wind as the realisation sets in that our home remains exactly the same as before. Don’t feel dismayed! It’s just time to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Some cleaning, furniture rearrangement, a lick of fresh paint on the walls or perhaps something more dramatic will ensure that your home keeps up with the new changes in your life.

If you feel perplexed as where to start, we are here to help! We decided to give you a few suggestions on how to reshape your home into somewhere better.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!