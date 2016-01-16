Interior design ideas for a classy home

Whatever your experience of interior design, from industry veteran to an amateur who’s eager to learn, fresh tips from a professional are always invaluable. These insights can shed new light onto the interior design process or perhaps just refresh and refocus past lessons learned for a positive home revamp.
An inventive approach can achieve exciting design results, no matter the size of budget but, invariably, the highest quality materials usually come at a price. Today, we bring you professional interior design advice aimed at those who want to achieve something beyond the ordinary. Something truly special. Something memorable…
Truism: the more you put in, the more you get out. Investing in the best quality materials available within your budget will give you far increased likelihood of being able to implement the originally conceived vision. If, for example, you’re looking for a wall or counter surface material then you should consider a product of the quality seen here in this freshwater Mother of Pearl with paua shell tile.
Ethically sourced by ShellShock Design’s team of highly-skilled artisan farmers, these opulent tiles are both beautiful and practical and, most importantly, each piece is unique. There is always slight variation in the colour of every tile, thus ensuring each and every product is individual and therefore, so too will your room and exclusive home be.
If you want to mix things up a little with your interior design scheme, why not think about employing a distinct theme in every room and keeping them all different? That will definitely keep copycats on their toes and help to preserve your exclusive home.
What about an industrial kitchen, followed by a rustic living room, a contemporary bathroom and a retro Scandinavian living room? That should throw people off the scent a little, but not only that, you will be able to really stretch your design skills.
While artificial lighting has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, we can't ignore the fact that natural light is one of the most valuable tools in a homeowner's arsenal. You might be wondering why, but if you think about it, it makes perfect sense!
While certain materials, textures and colours can all look attractive when bathing in artificial light, nothing can ever quite emulate the undulations in strength, tone and direction that sunlight offers. For a truly exclusive home, you should always seek to make the best use of natural elements, as they will ensure that nobody else can ever quite replicate the effect or to the same standard.
Don't worry that you have to say goodbye to all of your personal taste in order to create a truly exclusive home, as you don't. We simply think that you should know how well muted and natural tones work to create a high-end finish.
While vibrant colours can be opulent and fun, for a really cohesive and upmarket home, tones that work together in nature make perfect interior design partners and we think this example is a fantastic way to highlight what we mean. Dark wood, earthy greys and neutrals are all combining to create what looks to be an exceptionally well put together and expensive room. As we said, however, you don't have to re-evaluate your own tastes, as a little accent colour looks fabulous in here too, in the form of the yellow cushion.
It is unlikely that every single room in your home will be perfect, but you can make it appear so by simply choosing to really showcase the best elements. Suddenly, all eyes will be on what you are happy for people to notice and look at, while less interesting or exciting sections will blend into the background.
We think this beautiful staircase, which also doubles as a bookshelf, is the perfect example of a feature that should be highlighted and thanks to utterly stunning lighting, there is no way anyone will be able to tear their eyes away from it. In fact, we are sure that people will be wondering how to do exactly the same in order to create an exclusive home, just like yours!
Artwork is such a subjective thing; something you adore and think is amazing could be considered provincial by others and vice versa, but what's important is that you fill your home with items that appeal only to you. Don't seek to impress other people, as you can never please everyone!
If you are keen on creating an exclusive home, you should try to focus your artwork searches on pieces that are strictly 1/1, as that way you can be sure you will never walk into another home and see one like it. Originals, rather than prints will also help to retain your individuality and will be solid investments too.
While everyone likes certain elements in their home, it can be a good idea to try and find new, interesting or alternative takes on standard items, such as fires and wood burners. While many rural homes, as well as an increasing number of urban ones, will have such items fitted for practical reasons, there is nothing to stop you extending a little style and flair to even the most perfunctory pieces of furniture. Especially if you want to make a really exclusive and high-end home.
Look to seek out new designers, or those that only build to order and that way, you can commission something totally unique. If this example hasn't sold you on the idea, we don't think anything will. Just look at that amazing shape!
An exclusive home is not the same thing as a traditional or stuffy house. We wanted to get that notion out of your head so that we could talk about accepting a little eccentricity into your personal spaces!
If you want to build something that nobody else has but everyone will want, you need to think a little out of the box and not be afraid to try something a little different. Now is the time to really let your design streak run wild! If you have always wanted a bed on wheels, have one! If a hammock for a sofa appeals to you, go for it! Your home is a culmination of all your wants and needs, with extra style and flair thrown in for good measure, so have the confidence to be a little bolder.
Modern interior design is enjoying something of a renaissance, with certain themes, styles and options becoming more popular with every day and one such facet is embracing an open plan living space. Featured in many of the most upmarket and exclusive homes out there, the removal of separating walls is having a staggering effect on many properties. After all, why go to all the trouble of sourcing the very best quality materials, fabulous furniture and luxury extras if they are going to be hidden away? Open up your home and display them to their fullest!
If you are always interested to see innovative products that are available for your home, take a look at this Ideabook: Exquisite Flooring. It can be easy to forget about what lies underfoot, but for an extraordinary home that really lingers in the minds of guests, we think you should give your floors a little more thought.