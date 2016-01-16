Interior design ideas for a classy home

Truism: the more you put in, the more you get out. Investing in the best quality materials available within your budget will give you far increased likelihood of being able to implement the originally conceived vision. If, for example, you’re looking for a wall or counter surface material then you should consider a product of the quality seen here in this freshwater Mother of Pearl with paua shell tile.

Ethically sourced by ShellShock Design’s team of highly-skilled artisan farmers, these opulent tiles are both beautiful and practical and, most importantly, each piece is unique. There is always slight variation in the colour of every tile, thus ensuring each and every product is individual and therefore, so too will your room and exclusive home be.