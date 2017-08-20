14 Make-Over Ideas to Transform Your Home in an Instant

Why is that no matter how much time or money we invest into our homes, there is always that one room that simply never quite meets our expectations? Well, experienced interior designers know this pain, which is why so many of them have become adept at making small changes, which have a huge impact on every space in the home, from master bedrooms through to lounges. If you're keen to equip yourself with a few go-to upgrade techniques, take a look at our ideas now and start thinking about where you could use them!
If your hallway doesn't quite scream
welcome home as you walk through the front door, it might be easier to solve this than you think. A simple carpet runner will usually add a much-needed touch of glamour and style.
Whether you pick a bright colour or simply plump for a really striking pattern, a daring table cloth will add instant oomph to any dining room or kitchen.
Spend a couple of hours painting a funky pattern on a floor and you'll love the effect for years. Any floor can be painted, within reason, but use the right emulsion!
Instead of committing to an entire feature wall of decorative wallpaper, how about one area of a wall, such as a chimney breast or an alcove? Easy, quick and beautiful!
You'll be staggered by how much more interesting your wall shelves can look, if you paint the negative space inside them. We think this is a great ideas for kids' bedrooms.
Did you know that you can totally overturn a boring bathroom, just by injecting a little frivolity and fun, with a novelty shower curtain? Ditch the serious screen and play with patterns for a far more enjoyable space.
Get up in your attic and have a good scout around, to see if you can unearth some old family treasures or long-forgotten accessories. Get them out on display, for a really eclectic and different aesthetic.
You don't need to go crazy, but with a couple of contrasting hues, maybe manifested as cushions or throws, any room will TOTALLY change.
Take a few minutes to pull your main furniture pieces away from the walls and you'll be overwhelmed by the sense of airiness and space! Maybe play with some different angles as well, to maximise light flow!
Got two dining areas? Then maybe you need to mix up your chair sets a bit! Mix the two designs 50/50 and both tables will have a more youthful and energetic feel.
If you've got some fabric you love, a piece of furniture that has seen better days and a staple gun, you have everything you need to tackle a simple recovering project! If you're too daunted, simply buy a slip cover and pop it on!
Any plain or boring piece of wooden furniture can become a shabby chic dream focal point in a room, with a 4:1 water to paint wash applied to it! Charming!
Have you ever found yourself collecting something? Then it's time to gather your best pieces and get them on display, in a main communal room. A few vases, some candles or even trinkets from holidays will all look wonderful on your shelves.
Give yourself an hour and you can definitely get a simple bookshelf assembled and up on your wall, with a few favourite tomes displayed. A great way to start a conversation with guests, you might even find that books on display make you more likely to take a little time for yourself!
