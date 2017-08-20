14 Make-Over Ideas to Transform Your Home in an Instant

Why is that no matter how much time or money we invest into our homes, there is always that one room that simply never quite meets our expectations? Well, experienced interior designers know this pain, which is why so many of them have become adept at making small changes, which have a huge impact on every space in the home, from master bedrooms through to lounges. If you're keen to equip yourself with a few go-to upgrade techniques, take a look at our ideas now and start thinking about where you could use them!