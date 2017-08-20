Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Make-Over Ideas to Transform Your Home in an Instant

Why is that no matter how much time or money we invest into our homes, there is always that one room that simply never quite meets our expectations? Well, experienced interior designers know this pain, which is why so many of them have become adept at making small changes, which have a huge impact on every space in the home, from master bedrooms through to lounges. If you're keen to equip yourself with a few go-to upgrade techniques, take a look at our ideas now and start thinking about where you could use them!

1. Dress your hallway.

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

If your hallway doesn't quite scream welcome home as you walk through the front door, it might be easier to solve this than you think. A simple carpet runner will usually add a much-needed touch of glamour and style.

2. Go for a vibrant table cloth.

Dining Room, Richmond Place, London Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Dining Room, Richmond Place, London

Whether you pick a bright colour or simply plump for a really striking pattern, a daring table cloth will add instant oomph to any dining room or kitchen. 

3. Paint up a boring floor.

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

Spend a couple of hours painting a funky pattern on a floor and you'll love the effect for years. Any floor can be painted, within reason, but use the right emulsion!

4. A patch of wallpaper won't go amiss.

Bees in Hexagons Pink Wallpaper homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
homify

Bees in Hexagons Pink Wallpaper

Instead of committing to an entire feature wall of decorative wallpaper, how about one area of a wall, such as a chimney breast or an alcove? Easy, quick and beautiful!

5. Paint inside your shelves.

Shelves TRAP consists of 8 units with bottom panel in velvet upholstery KAMBIAM (NeuroDesign Furniture for People) Study/officeCupboards & shelving
KAMBIAM (NeuroDesign Furniture for People)

Shelves TRAP consists of 8 units with bottom panel in velvet upholstery

You'll be staggered by how much more interesting your wall shelves can look, if you paint the negative space inside them. We think this is a great ideas for kids' bedrooms.

6. Add in a new pattern!

Bathroom Prints and Shower Curtains, JUNIQE JUNIQE BathroomTextiles & accessories
JUNIQE

Did you know that you can totally overturn a boring bathroom, just by injecting a little frivolity and fun, with a novelty shower curtain? Ditch the serious screen and play with patterns for a far more enjoyable space.

7. Raid the loft for some antiques.

ANTIQUE COLLECTION, Peter Woodland Lamps Peter Woodland Lamps Living roomLighting
Peter Woodland Lamps

ANTIQUE COLLECTION

Get up in your attic and have a good scout around, to see if you can unearth some old family treasures or long-forgotten accessories. Get them out on display, for a really eclectic and different aesthetic.

8. Add in some accent colours.

Neutral with Splashes of Jewel Colours in the Cushions and Art Design by Deborah Ltd Modern living room
Design by Deborah Ltd

Neutral with Splashes of Jewel Colours in the Cushions and Art

You don't need to go crazy, but with a couple of contrasting hues, maybe manifested as cushions or throws, any room will TOTALLY change.

9. Move your furniture away from the walls.

homify Country style living room
homify

Take a few minutes to pull your main furniture pieces away from the walls and you'll be overwhelmed by the sense of airiness and space! Maybe play with some different angles as well, to maximise light flow!

10. Mix and match your chairs.

Klash Chairs. Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored dining chairs,dining chair,dining room chairs,dining room
Standrin

Klash Chairs.

Got two dining areas? Then maybe you need to mix up your chair sets a bit! Mix the two designs 50/50 and both tables will have a more youthful and energetic feel.

11. Recover a pice of furniture.

1950's Cocktail Chair in Teal Velvet Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sketch Interiors

1950's Cocktail Chair in Teal Velvet

If you've got some fabric you love, a piece of furniture that has seen better days and a staple gun, you have everything you need to tackle a simple recovering project! If you're too daunted, simply buy a slip cover and pop it on!

12. Whitewash something.

Quack chest of drawers homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

Quack chest of drawers

Any plain or boring piece of wooden furniture can become a shabby chic dream focal point in a room, with a 4:1 water to paint wash applied to it! Charming!

13. Curate a collection.

SIENA COLLECTION Marioni srl Classic airports Exhibition centres
Marioni srl

SIENA COLLECTION

Have you ever found yourself collecting something? Then it's time to gather your best pieces and get them on display, in a main communal room. A few vases, some candles or even trinkets from holidays will all look wonderful on your shelves.

14. Display your cultural leanings.

Custom-made plywood shelf Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Office spaces & stores Plywood Shelf,plywood,custom-made shelves,handmade,design,book shelf,white painted brick,exposed brick wall,bricks,office,studio
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Custom-made plywood shelf

Give yourself an hour and you can definitely get a simple bookshelf assembled and up on your wall, with a few favourite tomes displayed. A great way to start a conversation with guests, you might even find that books on display make you more likely to take a little time for yourself!

For more home upgrade tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Home upgrades for under £100!

Which of these ideas will you definitely be trying?

No, Thanks