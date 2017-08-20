Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden design: 12 brilliant modern ideas to copy

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Giving your garden a stylish modern makeover might seem like a massive undertaking, especially if you aren't planning to hire a professional gardener, but we have some fantastic tips that will help you to focus on the motifs that really make a difference and bring a contemporary vibe to life. The materials you choose to work with, the negative space you leave untouched and the way you account for sociable gatherings all have a huge bearing on the modern look and feel of a garden, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!

1. Design over multiple levels.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small gardens always feel far larger when they are laid out over different levels. Different heights of beds and floors need decent structure, which leads to high-quality materials being used and a more chic finish naturally coming through.

2. Install wooden paths.

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

The warmth and organic beauty that natural wood walkways bring to a garden is undeniable and in terms of modern design, the simpler your path, the better. Choose hardwood panels, finished in a non-slip stain, for the best contemporary access option.

3. Enjoy a comfortable seating corner.

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Who says modern gardens can't also be really cosy? Definitely not us! Setting your seating area down into a terrace area will create a naturally secluded, intimate and enjoyable area that, with the right lighting, also looks chic and different.

4. Experiment with non-linear beds.

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

Gone are the days when all flower beds and lawns had straight edges and nothing else! For a more modern outdoor area, consider creating some smooth curves that draw the eye and fire up guests' imaginations.

5. Add a little modern art.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Garden gnomes, fountains and a host of playful clay figurines will only ever get a wry or sarcastic appreciation these days, because less is more. If you really want to embellish your garden, however, a simple contemporary sculpture would work very well. 

6. Blur the lines.

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Having clearly defined indoor and outdoor spaces is a little old fashioned, as more organic and interlinked areas are the norm now, so why not try to include some home comforts in your garden, to meld everything together? A handy outdoor kitchen is always a stylish inclusion!

7. Think outside of the furniture box.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Comfortable furniture is an essential addition to any garden. Wobbly plastic chairs are not the cutting edge of style, so these days, extra large bean bags, day beds and even outdoor sofas are very much the 'in' styles to consider.

8. Used raised beds, for control.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Raised planters and beds are a fantastic way to maintain a tight grip on how rambunctious your chosen blooms will get and offer a wonderful opportunity for bringing some extra colour or materials into your outdoor space.

9. How about some lovely lighting?

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

If you think you don't need bright lighting in your garden as you'll only be using it during the day, how wrong you are! Once you have a gorgeous modern garden, you'll want to be in it at all times of the day, so we recommend solar lanterns that flick on when you need them the most.

10. Look to the east.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

You would not believe what massive worldwide appeal zen gardens have! It's gotten to the point where motifs from beautiful Japanese floral displays are being emulated in every corner of the world, in a bid to encourage a little more inner and outdoor peace!

11. Consider a tiny garden.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Even in the tiniest atrium or backyard, with a little creativity and inspiration, can become a veritable green oasis. Try to think about using taller, skinnier plant varieties and bring extra colour into play by painting the walls!

12. Play with fire.

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

If you're going to light your garden, you might as well heat it too, so that literally no bad weather can stop you from getting outside and enjoying a little relaxation. A striking firepit is the cornerstone of any lovely and modern garden, so make sure you make one a priority in your space!

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 snazzy modern water features for your garden.

This updated Wimbledon terrace is good enough to eat
Which of these elements will you start with, in your updated garden?

