Garden design: 12 brilliant modern ideas to copy

Giving your garden a stylish modern makeover might seem like a massive undertaking, especially if you aren't planning to hire a professional gardener, but we have some fantastic tips that will help you to focus on the motifs that really make a difference and bring a contemporary vibe to life. The materials you choose to work with, the negative space you leave untouched and the way you account for sociable gatherings all have a huge bearing on the modern look and feel of a garden, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!