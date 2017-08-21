7 dazzling cleaning hacks that will make your life easier

If you could do just a few simple things to make your household chores schedule a hell of a lot easier to manage, you would, wouldn't you? Well, we've sat up and taken notice of the way that professional cleaners seek to make maintaining a dazzling home a piece of cake and we've put together our top tips into this one handy article. If you don't want to wave goodbye to all your free time and have no desire to be a martyr to your housework, come take a look at these hacks that promise to make life a whole lot easier!
It's time to stop throwing out odd or holey socks, as they are PERFECT for dusting with! You can simply slip them on over your hands and tackle large surfaces or, you can use them to replace old hardwood floor dusters. At last; a reason to not throw them out! We think you'll actually enjoy doing the dusting like this, so pop on some music and go to town!
There is absolutely no point in trying to clean your home with old sponges that could be filled with bacteria, as you'll only have to clean again, far sooner than you'd like to! A great way to avoid this calamity is to pop the plug in your kitchen sink and fill the bowl with all your cleaning sponges and cloths, before covering them in hot water and disinfectant. Bingo! Clean, hygienic and great smelling cloths!
Cleaning a bed is no easy task, especially when you have linens and duvets to contend with, on top of mattress turning etc, so make things really simple for yourself, by vacuuming the bed. Yes, we are being serious! Before you put new sheets on, just give your mattress, pillows and frame a quick vacuum and you'll be amazed at how much fresher they are!
The grout lines between your bathroom tiles are prone to getting discoloured and mouldy, but scrubbing tirelessly at them, with a cloth, won't get you anywhere, as the grooves need something more abrasive. Our tip is to use an old toothbrush, dipped in a bleach solution. For larger coverage and less time, a nail brush would also work well!
Yes, we know how hard it is to clean your dirty dishes after use, especially when you're tired, but doing them straight away means that nothing will have a chance to get too baked on. Even if you just rinse them and stack the dishwasher, you'll be making life a lot easier for yourself.
When was the last time you cleaned your car? Honestly. You won't believe how disgusting your steering wheel gets, just from daily touching, so keep some antibacterial wipes in your glovebox and give everything a quick wipe, just once a week. That will stop you transferring grime and bacteria between your house and car and will leave the dash smelling good too!
Air conditioning isn't just a luxury anymore, but f you don't keep your units clean, you'll simply be circulating dirty air. To make things easy, you can simply pop out your unit filters and run them through your dishwasher, the way you would a normal piece of cutlery! So simple and no need for an expensive specialist!
