The modern kitchen checklist

Is your dream kitchen a modern kitchen?
If so, then why modern? Simply, a modern kitchen provides unparalleled quality of life. It can accommodate the rapid changes in technology that simplify the way we prepare and cook food. And, let’s face it, the world of modern kitchens is simply amazing. Modern kitchens have the ability and the power to make us want to jump up into them and create the most divine delicacies!
Starting with all of the technology, through to the decorative elements, modern kitchens can be quite minimalist and often include gorgeous kitchen islands – kitchen islands! It is impossible not to feel immediately fascinated and entranced by modern kitchens.
So, we decided in this article to delve into the common features of modern kitchens. Even though they may vary in styles, there are certain standards that all modern kitchen abide to. There are commonalities in floor, storage, appliances and lighting. Are you ready to enter the mesmerising of modern kitchens?
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
A common feature found in all modern kitchens is technology. Why? Because technology is the base of the modern world, creating convenience that is essential today. This is even more important in the kitchen, where handy and modern appliances are a best friend to any cook or chef.
We can always count on an electric oven with a self-cleaning mechanism and a powerful fan that will immediately eliminate odours. Current technology allows kitchen appliances to be connected with the internet, making them usable over distance. Imagine how simplified your life will be with a seamless connection of the kitchen appliances over the internet!
The industrial floor is another common feature of modern kitchens as they are the most practical choice.
The material is easy to clean, which means the removal of stains a piece of cake. They also offer great chemical and heat resistance, whilst their coatings are usually free from volatile solvents and non-slip, which helps minimise the risk of accidents.
Industrial flooring is a great option and is the type of style and material that over time you will begin to appreciate more and more.
Kitchen islands are one of the most popular features in a modern kitchen – and for good reason!
In the kitchen, everything or almost everything revolves around the act of cooking, which is why it’s so important to have a space in the centre where you can create the most delicious of culinary delights.
In this example that we have shown you in the photograph, the kitchen is very modern and simple, without lots of decorative features. But the truth is that this is a space where any of us – even the less gifted when it comes to cooking – will want to prepare a meal. Why? Because it all seems much easier when all of a sudden we find ourselves in front of a fantastic, rectangular slab where everything that we need is at arm’s length.
Island in the kitchen? Sold!
Lighting is always something that we place extreme importance on when it comes to décor and modernity. Modern spaces become fascinating with beautiful lighting.
A well-lit space is a pleasant space because when we can see clearly and we have no trouble cooking up the best dishes. When it comes to modern kitchens, lighting is normally consistent and trendy. In kitchens the light can’t always be soft as it needs to illuminate the counter tops, stove and kitchen island while you’re cooking.
All of the appliances found in a kitchen, usually made of chrome – incidentally another feature of the modern kitchen – are often lit up by strategically placed lights. It adds personality to the space and gives a very industrial look and feel to the kitchen.
A balanced distribution of light is always a great technique, as we can see in this picture of a design by Leonor Moreira Romba Architects. Ceiling lights and horizontal lights underneath the cabinets are a great option!
Open shelves in a kitchen have a number of advantages and perhaps only one drawback.
Starting with the one disadvantage (because it’s always better to leave the advantages until the end!), open shelves can leave a kitchen space looking messy or untidy if the shelves aren’t well organised or minimalist.
However, if you organise your shelves well and stay away from clutter, you can end up with beautifully stocked kitchen shelves. And then – and this a huge advantage – it’s down to personal taste. Pick grocery items, tins, cans, jars, bottles and any other colourful elements that add life and joy to the kitchen. The great thing about this is a decorative element is that you can keep changing it!
The refrigerator – besides the stove – is one of the most important kitchen appliances.
The example that we see here in this picture, by Grupo Arsciniest, is just wow! This fridge has three doors and an ice dispenser! Who has not dreamed about coming into the kitchen in the middle of summer and with one, simple touch, having a glass filled with ice?
A good fridge is indeed the quality of life – especially in the hot season! A modern refrigerator is the best of the best when it comes to a good refrigerator. Large, with more than two doors and an ice dispenser is the dream!
