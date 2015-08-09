10 Small Touches to Make Your Living Room Look Elegant

Lighting is important in any room, but lighting isn’t just a necessity, it can create the mood of a room, adding great design and appeal. The lighting in this room does just that. The two chandeliers are large and dramatic. The candle holders are the epitome of class and elegance, adding much drama to the room. The lighting décor doesn’t stop there. The designer chose to implement four large and also dramatic lamps. The lamps have a dark brown lamp shade, with hanging decorative drop down pieces which hang from the center of each lamp. The colour, along with the added décor element, is bold and dramatic. Overall these lighting choices create this elegant living room.