10 Small Touches to Make Your Living Room Look Elegant

Jasmin Greene Jasmin Greene
Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

The living room is a gathering place for friends and family to come together and bond. There are many design ideas for such an important room. An elegant living room shows class and style. Elegant décor will transform a living room into a regal oasis that will be hard to leave. These elegant living room ideas are sophisticated, graceful and chic, perfect for anyone looking to bring these elements into the very important living room space.

Touches of pattern

Dorchester, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Dorchester

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

Add subtle hints of elegance with pattern and shapes that are defined and regal. This living room space has beautiful and dramatic drapes. They are a light, neutral colour in design with a paisley type pattern which looks royal. The sitting chair flows well with the drapes, dramatic in itself with is unique, elegant design. The throw pillow on the chair continues the same pattern as the drapes, and the unique rounded design seems to add a touch of class itself.

Dramatic lighting

Living Room Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
Luke Cartledge Photography

Living Room

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

Lighting is important in any room, but lighting isn’t just a necessity, it can create the mood of a room, adding great design and appeal. The lighting in this room does just that. The two chandeliers are large and dramatic. The candle holders are the epitome of class and elegance, adding much drama to the room. The lighting décor doesn’t stop there. The designer chose to implement four large and also dramatic lamps. The lamps have a dark brown lamp shade, with hanging decorative drop down pieces which hang from the center of each lamp. The colour, along with the added décor element, is bold and dramatic. Overall these lighting choices create this elegant living room.

Modern elegance

Yachtsman's House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern living room
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Yachtsman's House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Looking for sleek, modern, and minimalist design fit with elegance? This room displays all of these qualities and more. The colour palette of browns and whites feel elegant and clean. The floor to ceiling windows are statement pieces and make the room dramatic. Heavy, white drapes also add elegance to the room. Lastly the furniture, modern and sleek, ensures the room stays minimalist in theme and elegant in style.  Dark brown throw pillows, matching the dark wood floors, finish the look.

Textured walls

Zelige, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Eclectic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Zelige

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

Be different with living room design and introduce elegance by adding gorgeous, textured wall paper. This wall paper makes the room, making the room feel like a grand room in a royal home. The wall paper is neutral in colour, which is great as it ensures the print doesn’t look too busy and overpowering. The colours used are creams with an almost iridescent gold, a definite colour of elegance. The pattern is a grand, rich, large paisley type pattern, which just feels like it drips with elegance. To finish the look, a unique chair is used, with a small round table holding a group of candle holders, gold of course. The end result is the perfect elegant living room.

Shades of blue

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Eclectic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Sabi

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

Blue is a very bold colour full of personality. Deep shades of blue are often associated with royalty, and elegance, and the colour in this room does just that. The wall paper introduces pattern with  its blue/green paisley design. Colour continues with two bold, beautiful sitting chairs. The chairs are blue velvet, a fabric of class and elegance. Set next to a white fireplace, the use of blues in this room creates elegance.

Eclectic elegance

Private residence in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room luxury,nature,ceiling,mirrored ceiling,blue,black
Orkun Indere Interiors

Private residence in İstanbul

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

Want to introduce a funky side to an elegant living room design? The lighting in this room does just that. The drop lighting is in a unique pattern, almost like the skin of an alligator as it crawls against the ceiling, providing a sort of romantic ambience. The animal theme continues with a large picture of  a tiger on the wall, which feels regal. The couch ties in the elegance with its blue velvet fabric and throw pillows. This room is rich feeling and elegant, with touches perfect for the eclectic and unique.

Classic elegance

Classic View of Contemporised Victorian Living Room homify Classic style living room large bay window,roman blinds,dress curtains,victorian home,victorian property,classic sofa,large sofa,taupe colour scheme,pink accents,living room decor,living room furnish
homify

Classic View of Contemporised Victorian Living Room

homify
homify
homify

For a classic, elegant look, try a beautiful, stripped sofa such as this one. The sofa has thin silver and gold stripes, two very elegant colours. Many design pillows are used, in various colours, which makes the sofa feel welcoming while maintaining its elegance. The crown molding is classic elegance and adds an old world style to the room. Finally the chandelier adds the last finishing touch to the elegant living room design.

Chic grey elegance

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring homify Classic style living room
homify

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring

homify
homify
homify

This elegant living room takes the colour grey and runs with it, creating a classy atmosphere. The floors are a unique, eye catching part of the room with its large chevron pattern using two shades of grey. The dark grey walls, with classic white crown molding, create such a sophisticated look. The built in book shelves and the fire place add even more character to the room. Finally the grey sofa with its silver pillows finish off this chic grey design, becoming a cool and unique elegant living room.

Dripping with opulence

NEW SHOWROOM, CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED Eclectic style living room
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

NEW SHOWROOM

CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

This living room feels as if it is dripping with opulence in every corner. One wall is comprised of mirrors, giving the room a larger feel and reflecting light off the chandelier. The chandelier is dripping with crystal, making it feel very royal. The sofa is lush, a silver velvet decorated with gold pillows which also seem to reflect the light of the chandelier and mirror. Finally cream coloured drapes tie in the look, literally making the room feel like it is dripping in elegance.

Bold ceiling design

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

The ceiling and walls are what make this room elegant in design. The blue colour of the walls is the perfect shade, keeping the room light and airy. The white crown molding is thick and intricate and definitely introduces lots of class into the room. Continuing above the crown molding is a strip of design, using deep colours of browns and reds, and a design that feels rich and royal.  This patter on the wall and ceiling is definitely unique and an eye-catcher. The gold chandelier finishes off the look, ensuring that it is indeed the walls and ceiling that create an elegant atmosphere for this living room.

What are your favourite ways to incorporate elegance into a living room? Let us know!

