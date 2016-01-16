The Eye-Catching Suburban Wonder Home

Located in a suburb where the usual home is built from bricks and mortar, this house has been designed to bring a sense of architectural wonder to the neighbourhood. Overseen by HausManufaktur, the firm's creative and ambitious design is a glowing example of the new-age house.

Inside, the architects have created a home with a sense of theatre while also providing a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of city life. You'll soon grow to love the thoughtful décor that's filled with special moments of surprise and delight.

Come and see it for yourself!