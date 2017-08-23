This Dulwich loft conversion is like none you'll have seen

If you can’t go sideways, then go up – that is the motto of today, considering the subject that our daily dose of homify 360° presents to us, which is a spanking-new loft flaunting an abundance of space, style and potential.
London team R+L Architect is in charge of this modern gem in Dulwich, so let’s get right to it!
Coated in a bold stone-grey hue, the loft definitely knows how to grab attention away from the snow-white volume at the back of the house, even though they both seem to coincide and complement each other quite stylishly.
But what we’re really interested in is seeing what’s happening inside!
Modern? Industrial? How about rustic? It doesn’t matter which style this bathroom flaunts, we can all agree that it’s quite stunning! An elegant grey adorns the walls, making the wooden and copper finishes become all the more prominent. And of course a firm dose of functionality is also included, as we can see by the bathroom cabinetry looking ripe and ready to help out with a myriad of bathroom goodie storage.
Flowing out of the bathroom is the dressing space, which leads us down a few steps into the bedroom – and just see how magnificently all these areas are lit up thanks to the incoming natural light.
And what is this? A built-in wardrobe looking more like a styled-up walk-in closet! What a perfect touch to add in-between the cleansing and sleeping spaces. There’s no doubt that this design offers up a rich amount of space for multiple clothing and fashion accessories.
Let’s scope out a few more images while we’re at it.
