This Dulwich loft conversion is like none you'll have seen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
If you can’t go sideways, then go up – that is the motto of today, considering the subject that our daily dose of homify 360° presents to us, which is a spanking-new loft flaunting an abundance of space, style and potential. 

London team R+L Architect is in charge of this modern gem in Dulwich, so let’s get right to it!

Stylishly stretching upwards

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Coated in a bold stone-grey hue, the loft definitely knows how to grab attention away from the snow-white volume at the back of the house, even though they both seem to coincide and complement each other quite stylishly. 

But what we’re really interested in is seeing what’s happening inside!

The bathroom with raw appeal

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Modern? Industrial? How about rustic? It doesn’t matter which style this bathroom flaunts, we can all agree that it’s quite stunning! An elegant grey adorns the walls, making the wooden and copper finishes become all the more prominent. And of course a firm dose of functionality is also included, as we can see by the bathroom cabinetry looking ripe and ready to help out with a myriad of bathroom goodie storage.

A light-filled space

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Flowing out of the bathroom is the dressing space, which leads us down a few steps into the bedroom – and just see how magnificently all these areas are lit up thanks to the incoming natural light. 

Need a professional touch in your bedroom (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Dressed up to the nines

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

And what is this? A built-in wardrobe looking more like a styled-up walk-in closet! What a perfect touch to add in-between the cleansing and sleeping spaces. There’s no doubt that this design offers up a rich amount of space for multiple clothing and fashion accessories.

Let’s scope out a few more images while we’re at it.

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation , R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Dulwich Loft Conversation

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Next up for your viewing pleasure: The Kew country cottage with a snow-white interior.

7 incredible materials to transform your walls
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this loft’s design?

