​19 modern house entrances you'll love!

Here on homify, our articles intend to show you time and again how each house can be unique its own way – it only depends on the finishing touches. One of these touches includes the way in which a house’s front entrance is styled up, as we all know how a front façade can immediately capture attention and speak of the style and taste to be found on the house’s inside.

From cosy country style to sleek and modern, or the more exotic type with unusual shapes and colours – it is you who get to decide which style and look your home’s front entrance will flaunt. So, check out these 19 ideas for a beautiful home entrance and find lots of inspiration for your own home!