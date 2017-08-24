Your browser is out-of-date.

​19 modern house entrances you'll love!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Front doors
Here on homify, our articles intend to show you time and again how each house can be unique its own way – it only depends on the finishing touches. One of these touches includes the way in which a house’s front entrance is styled up, as we all know how a front façade can immediately capture attention and speak of the style and taste to be found on the house’s inside. 

From cosy country style to sleek and modern, or the more exotic type with unusual shapes and colours – it is you who get to decide which style and look your home’s front entrance will flaunt. So, check out these 19 ideas for a beautiful home entrance and find lots of inspiration for your own home!

1. Incorporating stainless steel accents on the front door will definitely attract attention.

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. By using two opposing materials, this entrance canopy not only exudes modern design, but is also effective in keeping the rain out while allowing more light in the entrance area.

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

3. Placing an atrium along the entrance!

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
Herzog-Architektur

Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur

4. Why not have a side entrance? This not only adds a touch of mystery, but it also stands out from the crowd!

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Classic country-style houses usually go for wooden doors – and they look better with decorative designs.

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style houses
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

6. A generous covered design at the front entrance definitely invites you to stay a bit longer.

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Black and white is a classic combination that you can't go wrong with. And the darker the black, the more intense the impression.

ELK Kundenhaus , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

8. A front entrance with an awning is perfect for protecting that entry area from harsh weather.

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Want to try something unique? Go for a grey, silvery front door.

Schüco Aluminium Haustüren, Lichtwunder GmbH Lichtwunder GmbH Modern windows & doors
Lichtwunder GmbH

Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

10. White doorways become more prominent when combined with pastel-tinted façades.

homify Modern windows & doors White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Modern doors with tinted glass let’s you take a peek at the visitor from the inside.

neues Einfamilienhaus für Ehepaar nach Auszug der Kinder: Stichwort komfortabel und grosszügig, WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH Classic style windows & doors
WUNSCHhaus—die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus—die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

12. Powerful midnight blue is a perfect match for warm wood tones and provides a unique effect

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

13. With a frosted-glass design, this combination of transparency and opaqueness produces a most unique door.

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

14. Be brave and add some wood to that super modern façade.

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

15. Modern houses can also be quite eye-catching with a colourful door.

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

16. A traditional brick façade can enjoy a modern touch by adding in a metal door in a bold dark hue.

Türen, Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Windows & doorsDoors
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

17. If the entrance area between the garage and the house is planned, a completely covered area can be created, making it seem quite homey.

homify Modern garage/shed White
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Typically, the colour of the entrance area matches the façade design and fits in harmoniously and almost inconspicuously.

Exklusiv Haus - Leben auf höchstem Niveau, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern houses
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

19. It is also worthwhile to deviate from the usual symmetry and opt for some colour contrasts. This makes the house entrance much more dynamic!

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

