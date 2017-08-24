Meet Cornwall's most incredible modern home

We’re off to Cubert in Cornwall today for one of Laurence Associates’ eye-catching projects: a contemporary dwelling that proves there’s really something in the old saying “location, location, location”.
How did this structure come about? Well, it started when the professionals in charge were instructed to design a replacement dwelling and garage for a site located in the open countryside, to the southwest of the village of Cubert. The original two-storey detached property occupied a long, thin plot, with a narrow road frontage and extensive views across Penhale Dunes.
Let’s add some top-quality photos to our running commentary to give you a better understanding of this exquisite project…
The original design proposal was to provide a modern, highly energy-efficient dwelling to meet the needs of the clients. Proportionate to the site and context, the contemporary design retains the original L-shaped footprint, with the bulk of the building extending across the width of the plot. A large step in the rear elevation and reduced height on the western gable reduce visual massing. A sedum flat roof double garage, angled facing towards the site access, is attached to the north-west corner of the dwelling and can be seen on the right side.
The use of high quality, natural materials is respectful to the surrounding landscape, ensuring that the visual appearance of the site sits comfortably within its setting.
Don’t think that this is one of those structures that takes your breath away on the outside, yet presents a completely underwhelming design on the inside – just have a look at this gorgeous open-plan layout where we locate the kitchen, dining room, entry foyer and staircase, all sharing a fabulously spacious design made even more prominent by the double-storey ceilings.
Of course the fact that the colour palette is dominated by soft neutrals and the entire space gets to bask in an abundance of natural lighting adds to the magical design.
Let’s quickly take a step out to the back, where this spacious terrace (clad in stone and wood for extra visual effect) gets to enjoy the best view here: that fresh-green landscape that seems to stretch on and on.
That superb view is just too magical to ignore, meaning that throughout the house generous windows and glass doors allow that fresh landscape to seep indoors, beautifully enhancing the feeling of indoor spaciousness, as we can see here in this bedroom.
Let’s scope out some more imagery of this super fabulous structure.
