Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Meet Cornwall's most incredible modern home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses Glass
Loading admin actions …

We’re off to Cubert in Cornwall today for one of Laurence Associates’ eye-catching projects: a contemporary dwelling that proves there’s really something in the old saying “location, location, location”.

How did this structure come about? Well, it started when the professionals in charge were instructed to design a replacement dwelling and garage for a site located in the open countryside, to the southwest of the village of Cubert. The original two-storey detached property occupied a long, thin plot, with a narrow road frontage and extensive views across Penhale Dunes.

Let’s add some top-quality photos to our running commentary to give you a better understanding of this exquisite project…

An energy-efficient option

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Detached home Granite exterior,cladding,skyline,modern,contemporary,design,architecture,full height glazing,front door,drive,driveway,natural materials
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

The original design proposal was to provide a modern, highly energy-efficient dwelling to meet the needs of the clients. Proportionate to the site and context, the contemporary design retains the original L-shaped footprint, with the bulk of the building extending across the width of the plot. A large step in the rear elevation and reduced height on the western gable reduce visual massing. A sedum flat roof double garage, angled facing towards the site access, is attached to the north-west corner of the dwelling and can be seen on the right side.

The use of high quality, natural materials is respectful to the surrounding landscape, ensuring that the visual appearance of the site sits comfortably within its setting.

Light and bright interiors

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern dining room kitchen,dining room,open plan,open space kitchen,dining table,dining chairs,mezzanine,stairs,white kitchen,flooring,modern,contemporary
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Don’t think that this is one of those structures that takes your breath away on the outside, yet presents a completely underwhelming design on the inside – just have a look at this gorgeous open-plan layout where we locate the kitchen, dining room, entry foyer and staircase, all sharing a fabulously spacious design made even more prominent by the double-storey ceilings. 

Of course the fact that the colour palette is dominated by soft neutrals and the entire space gets to bask in an abundance of natural lighting adds to the magical design.

A superb view

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Detached home Glass terrace,dining table,dining chair,outdoor dining,patio,outdoor furniture,balustrade,glass balustrade,full height glazing,indoor outdoor
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Let’s quickly take a step out to the back, where this spacious terrace (clad in stone and wood for extra visual effect) gets to enjoy the best view here: that fresh-green landscape that seems to stretch on and on. 

Whether it’s a new terrace, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

A feeling of spaciousness

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern style bedroom bedroom,double bed,headboard,side tables,bedroom lights,views,glazing
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

That superb view is just too magical to ignore, meaning that throughout the house generous windows and glass doors allow that fresh landscape to seep indoors, beautifully enhancing the feeling of indoor spaciousness, as we can see here in this bedroom.

Let’s scope out some more imagery of this super fabulous structure.

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Detached home Granite exterior,granite,cladding,garden,windows,elevation,glazing,full height glazing,natural materials,lawn,exterior steps
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern bathroom Marble White bathroom,marble,freestanding bathtub,luxury,his and hers basin,shower,heated towel rail,ensuite,white,modern,walk-in shower
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern bathroom White bathroom,modern,contemporary,luxury
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern style bedroom bedroom,double bed,bedside table,lamps,window
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern nursery/kids room nursery,childrens room,baby,girls room,rocking chair,cot,doll house
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting landing,hallway,balustrade,glass balustrade,light,landing light,modern,mezzanine
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses Glass before and after,exterior,night lighting,garden,modern,contemporary,custom design,granite,cladding,natural materials,stone,terrace
Laurence Associates

Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

Up next for your viewing pleasure: A truly world-class British home by the sea.

​19 modern house entrances you'll love!
Share your thoughts on this house (and that location) in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks