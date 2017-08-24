Meet Cornwall's most incredible modern home

We’re off to Cubert in Cornwall today for one of Laurence Associates’ eye-catching projects: a contemporary dwelling that proves there’s really something in the old saying “location, location, location”.

How did this structure come about? Well, it started when the professionals in charge were instructed to design a replacement dwelling and garage for a site located in the open countryside, to the southwest of the village of Cubert. The original two-storey detached property occupied a long, thin plot, with a narrow road frontage and extensive views across Penhale Dunes.

Let’s add some top-quality photos to our running commentary to give you a better understanding of this exquisite project…