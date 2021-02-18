The best tricks for rooms without windows

The colour of the wall contributes significantly to the lighting of a room. Especially in bathrooms without windows, light colours are often used in tiles and walls. However, the bathroom also makes it much easier to compensate for the lack of windows, since in most bathrooms very large mirrors are installed, which also reflect the light.

However, the ceiling design also plays an important role in the bathroom in order to create optimal light conditions. In this case, it would make sense to consider the installation of a false ceiling (also known as a drop ceiling). By opting for this design, the light can be distributed more easily in the room while, at the same time, avoid a bunch of lighting cables taking up more space. The style can also further be enhanced by using a soft colour for the lighting in various shades, which definitely promotes a tranquil ambience perfect for relaxing in a huge tub.