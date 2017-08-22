10 priceless pro tips to boost your home's kerb appeal

In a world where house prices have rocketed and everyone is concerned about getting on the housing ladder and staying on it, every little last thing that you can do to increase your home's value and appeal is vital, which is why we've taken a look at what estate agents consider to be essential improvements. We don't want you wasting your valuable money on small changes that won't make a jot of difference to how sellable your property is, so come with us now as we reveal some top tips that will guarantee you a slew of potential buyers and the best possible price for your house!
A staggering number of homebuyers start their search on the web these days, which is why really good pictures are essential. Be sure to remove any unnecessary additions, such as rubbish bins and bicycles and wait for a perfectly clement day, so your home shines beautifully and stands out from the rest. Don't be afraid to pop a flattering filter on either!
As well as taking a long, slow walk all around your home, we recommend getting in your car and driving past your house at different times of the day and evening, in order to try and spot any faults that new visitors might notice and which you have become accustomed to. We know it sounds a little silly, but it's hard to be truly objective!
It's shocking how many of us fail to cast our eyes up to our roofs, but potential buyers ALWAYS do. With that in mind, stand in your garden and look up, to see if there are any loose or missing tiles, flashing that is past its best or wobbly chimneys!
If your house number isn't easy to read, you might be shocked to learn that this will put buyers off! It'll be worth your while to pick up some large, contemporary digits, in order to really give your façade a boost and make the property easy to identify.
We all get accustomed to our home's little quirks and idiosyncrasies, which makes us somewhat blind to them, so why not ask a good friend to pay you a visit and make notes about anything less than perfect that they notice. Just try not to take offence, as it's all for the greater good!
The budget-conscious among you will love this tip! Pressure-washing your driveway, decking or any outdoor surfaces for that matter, will instantly add a huge amount of value to your home. The cleaner your home is and the more it looks ready to move into, the higher the price it could sell for!
Never be tempted to display artificial flowers in a bid to add some colour to your property as they will always look really naff. Instead, add a couple of nice planters, finished in a neutral hue, to either the front or back garden and everyone will be impressed!
Open all your curtains, blinds and shutters when inviting potential buyers into your home, as the brighter and fresher a space feels, the more people will be able to imagine themselves spending a lot of time in there. If you can, time your viewings for around midday as well, so that your home is drenched in sunlight!
Give your outdoor spaces a quick upgrade by adding some solar lights that can flicker on and make paths easier to navigate and your façade look warmer and more inviting. Nobody wants to stumble around as they try to get used to a new house, after all.
Paint doesn't cost much at all, in relative terms and when you consider that painting the front door, window trims and shutters is a great way to finish your home to an exemplar standard, you'd be crazy not to try it! Add a new doormat and give your letterbox a polish and viewers will be left with an amazing first impression.
