Every Brit's Ideal Period Home

With a magical location set amongst breathtaking grounds, a grand Georgian exterior that oozes historical charm, and interiors that make you feel as though you've entered a period drama, this property in Wiltshire is certainly special.

The owners of the home, along with home décor experts, Concept Interior Design & Decoration, have managed to convey their own personalities whilst simultaneously reflecting the period character of the building. Each room is filled with rich fabrics and textures, luxurious colours and romantic touches to create an undeniably remarkable home.

Let's take a closer look…