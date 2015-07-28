Every Brit's Ideal Period Home

With a magical location set amongst breathtaking grounds, a grand Georgian exterior that oozes historical charm, and interiors that make you feel as though you've entered a period drama, this property in Wiltshire is certainly special.
The owners of the home, along with home décor experts, Concept Interior Design & Decoration, have managed to convey their own personalities whilst simultaneously reflecting the period character of the building. Each room is filled with rich fabrics and textures, luxurious colours and romantic touches to create an undeniably remarkable home.
Let's take a closer look…
The beautiful Georgian façade transports us back in time, with a peaceful backdrop of lush grounds and views over the Bath valley. The lake, which we can see here, is home to local wildlife and, believe it or not, there are even Roman remains lying at the bottom!
Before we even enter the home, we are struck by the rustic charm and vibrant character of the architecture and we have already fallen in love with the location. The exterior sets a precedent for the interior of the home, but that too doesn't fail to impress.
The first dining room we're taking a look at appears more formal, boasting traditional décor that reflects the era of the architecture itself. There are even candles on a suspended board above the table for a cosy and authentic dining experience.
The rich berry tones on the walls and chairs contribute to the romantic feel and there is even a touch of the gothic to this design, with an imposing oak dining table, lavish ornamentation and dramatic artwork on the walls.
The living room also embraces heavier, luxurious fabrics. Just take a look at the plush velvet suite! The dark purple and bold red cushions maintain a romantic theme, and the chandelier also fits in perfectly with the interior style.
Despite the dark tones, the room remains light and bright. The white walls reflect the natural light around the room for a pleasant and inviting atmosphere.
A totally new approach has been taken to the design of the kitchen. In fact, we'e surprised that it's part of the same home! The bespoke kitchen is fresh and modern, with a hint of the rustic country charm seen elsewhere.
Pink dining chairs and vintage style stools establish a playful vibe, with the white cupboards, shaker door and wooden bench tops providing the perfect balance between modern and traditional.
The second dining area is lighter and more modern than the first, although splashes of bold colours, including the clear favourite of burgundy red, are ever present.
The French windows flood the space with natural light, which makes for a cheerful ambience and a more casual dining space. The wood-burner is a tasteful reminder of the history of the property, in case the modern art work and bright colours distract us.
The bathroom is the epitome of Georgian elegance in a modern context. We love the curved, freestanding tub located below the window so that the bather can enjoy beautiful views out over the valley.
The sparkling chandelier introduces some classic glamour and the white walls and floaty material of the curtains provide the room with an almost ethereal feel. We could imagine relaxing in this bathroom for hours on end. Bliss!
This master bedroom seems like the perfect place for a deep and relaxing sleep. The king size bed is beckoning, with crisp cotton sheets and silky cushions where you can rest your weary head after a tough day.
The soft, velvety carpet is the perfect choice for a room such as this and again the colour scheme is in keeping with the rest of the interior décor.
For a tour around a similarly great home, take a look at: The Honeypot Barn.