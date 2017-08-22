8 cunning ways to make your home look more luxurious

We don't all have bottomless pockets when it comes to making our homes look significantly more beautiful and luxurious, but that won't stop us wanting to make some little improvements here and there. It's with this in mind that we have taken the advice of talented interior designers to heart and brought some top tips together into one article for you, right here. None of the following ideas will leave you scrabbling around behind the sofa cushions for loose change and yet, they will all make your home look and feel so much more high-end!
To add a little extra pizzazz to your home on a shoestring budget, come with us now and discover some fantastic ideas that you might not have thought of before!
Do you have a terrace? What luck if you do! Even if it isn't exactly enormous, you can still put some wonderful furniture in place and make it the shining focal point of your outdoor space. A few candles on your table and some pretty chair covers are all you need!
Nothing will undermine a luxury home quite like a myriad of colours that simply don't go together. The key is to pick a small number of hues that are complementary, with one acting as a striking accent. As we can see here, coral is working perfectly to add a high-end touch.
Let's be honest and admit that very few of us can afford to invest in a Picasso, but regardless of the artist, a few pieces of pretty art work, hung on the walls of your living room, will instantly instil a sense of culture and excitement that you only really find in luxury homes. You could even create the art yourself! Now there's a low-cost idea!
The kitchen is the one space in your home where you need to be sure of longstanding quality, so while you can save serious money by choosing simple cabinets, don't skimp on the countertops! Scale back your expenses throughout and use the savings to really invest in your worktop and your whole kitchen will look extravagant.
Truly memorable and luxurious homes are always built on a neutral foundation, as that is the key to timeless and elegant design, so if you want to achieve a really beautiful and high end aesthetic, it's time to get rid of any multicoloured linens and embrace the muted end of the spectrum. Honestly, just by using creams and beiges, your whole home will explode with elegance!
Continuity and elegant complementary spaces are key to having a home that looks really luxurious, which is why certain materials need to be at the top of your wish list! Natural wood offers great ambience and fantastic value for money, but don't overlook some of the more opulent options, if your budget can stretch a little. Marble is a wonderful idea, as it makes for charming bathroom sinks and kitchen counters alike.
Even if you have a small home, it can look every inch the luxurious palace, if you can use what space you do have to the best effect. It's all about embracing clever, transformative and multifunctional furniture these days, as this terrific guest bedroom proves!
Before you embark on an extensive programme of refurbishment, think about all the positive attributes that your home has and make the most of them first! If you have a wonderful view, for example, start by thinking about how you can make the windows even more geared towards it!
