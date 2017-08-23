Your browser is out-of-date.

7 incredible materials to transform your walls

press profile homify
Création du pôle logistique et administratif de l'Hôpital d'Uzès (30), AGENCE D'ARCHITECTURE BRAYER-HUGON AGENCE D'ARCHITECTURE BRAYER-HUGON Modern bars & clubs
If you thought you had to choose between bricks or plaster for your walls, think again, as we've found a host of fantastic wall finishes that will add charm and style to any type of property! More than that, we've got something for every budget as well! 

Interior designers understand that not everybody has a large and accessible budget to hand, especially for wall finishing, and with that in mind, we've got a fantastic selection of cost-effective through to luxurious materials for you to consider! Let's take a look!

1. Fibre cement panels.

Restructuration d'une maison à Neuilly (92), L+R architecture L+R architecture Modern houses
Fireproof, water resistant and easy to use, fibre cement panels are ideal for both interior and exterior walls. You can leave them totally plain, for a more contemporary and industrial look, or choose to paint them, if you like a fresher aesthetic. We think white would work really well!

2. PVC panels.

Panneaux 3D PVC, BBM BBM HouseholdAccessories & decoration
3D-printed PVC wall panels are absolutely the future of interior design and offer a simple way to get a really personal finish in your home. You can, effectively, choose any design you like, have them constructed and then simply affix to your walls, for maximum impact. Can't you imagine something chic in your dining room?

3. Natural wood cladding.

2 en 1, TICA TICA Modern garage/shed
The perfect way to embrace a warm ambience, natural wood cladding is a timeless interior design motif that makes walls the real stars of the show! Whether you choose horizontal or vertical strips is up to you, but remember that they can be used inside AND out!

4. Wood veneer.

Essences de bois, Arte Lucem Arte Lucem HouseholdAccessories & decoration
If you love the look of real wood cladding, but can't afford the variety you really crave, be sure to consider veneer cladding, which gives you the look you want but at a fraction of the cost. With a little stain, you'll be shocked at how realistic it looks!

5. Manufactured wood cladding.

Création du pôle logistique et administratif de l'Hôpital d'Uzès (30), AGENCE D'ARCHITECTURE BRAYER-HUGON AGENCE D'ARCHITECTURE BRAYER-HUGON Modern bars & clubs Hospitals
Wood fibre panels, or manufactured wood, is a lovely idea for cladding your walls, especially if you are focussed on adding some extra pizzazz to your façade. Heat treated, compressed and ready to withstand all manner of environmental issues, this is a terrifically cost-effective yet stylish alternative to real wood.

6. Glass.

Cloisons pour le siège de Natexis réalisées par l'Atelier Bernard Pictet, le verre appliqué à la décoration et à l'architecture le verre appliqué à la décoration et à l'architecture Modern bars & clubs Office buildings
Whether it is lacquered, coloured, lined or finished with a smokey effect, glass is perfect when used as standard wall alternatives! If a contemporary look is what you're after, you really can't go wrong with glass and if you prefer a more acoustically-sound option, why not consider glass tiles for existing solid walls?

7. Vinyl decals.

Birch tree forest wall sticker with red birds Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Birch tree forest wall sticker with red birds

Finally, we come to a terrifically cheap and effective interior wall upgrade technique and that is vinyl decals. Easy to order in a completely custom style, a doddle to apply and removable without any fear of paint damage, there super wall stickers make light work of totally changing up any wall. You can even choose to have an entire wall covering made, which you then apply along the same lines as wallpaper, but without any of the hassle or permanence!

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant brick wall designs.

Which of these ideas really stood out for you?

