7 incredible materials to transform your walls

If you thought you had to choose between bricks or plaster for your walls, think again, as we've found a host of fantastic wall finishes that will add charm and style to any type of property! More than that, we've got something for every budget as well!
Interior designers understand that not everybody has a large and accessible budget to hand, especially for wall finishing, and with that in mind, we've got a fantastic selection of cost-effective through to luxurious materials for you to consider! Let's take a look!
Fireproof, water resistant and easy to use, fibre cement panels are ideal for both interior and exterior walls. You can leave them totally plain, for a more contemporary and industrial look, or choose to paint them, if you like a fresher aesthetic. We think white would work really well!
3D-printed PVC wall panels are absolutely the future of interior design and offer a simple way to get a really personal finish in your home. You can, effectively, choose any design you like, have them constructed and then simply affix to your walls, for maximum impact. Can't you imagine something chic in your dining room?
The perfect way to embrace a warm ambience, natural wood cladding is a timeless interior design motif that makes walls the real stars of the show! Whether you choose horizontal or vertical strips is up to you, but remember that they can be used inside AND out!
If you love the look of real wood cladding, but can't afford the variety you really crave, be sure to consider veneer cladding, which gives you the look you want but at a fraction of the cost. With a little stain, you'll be shocked at how realistic it looks!
Wood fibre panels, or manufactured wood, is a lovely idea for cladding your walls, especially if you are focussed on adding some extra pizzazz to your façade. Heat treated, compressed and ready to withstand all manner of environmental issues, this is a terrifically cost-effective yet stylish alternative to real wood.
Whether it is lacquered, coloured, lined or finished with a smokey effect, glass is perfect when used as standard wall alternatives! If a contemporary look is what you're after, you really can't go wrong with glass and if you prefer a more acoustically-sound option, why not consider glass tiles for existing solid walls?
Finally, we come to a terrifically cheap and effective interior wall upgrade technique and that is vinyl decals. Easy to order in a completely custom style, a doddle to apply and removable without any fear of paint damage, there super wall stickers make light work of totally changing up any wall. You can even choose to have an entire wall covering made, which you then apply along the same lines as wallpaper, but without any of the hassle or permanence!
