Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Protect Your Garden From Bad Weather with These 16 Tips

press profile homify press profile homify
PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style pool
Loading admin actions …

We're not wishing summer away, but you have to be realistic in the UK, as a few sunny days and suddenly, we are straight back into the dark and depressing days of autumn and winter! With that in mind, we wondered how professional gardeners seek to ready lovely outdoor spaces for the rather less clement weather that we're known for in this country and we think we've discovered some fantastic preventative measures!

Come with us now as we tell you how to prepare your garden for the rain, winds and frost that we are all so accustomed to putting up with and make a plan to ready your precious blooms in the next few weeks. trust us, you'll be glad you did, when the temperature drops!

1. Cover your BBQ, to make sure that it won't get damaged while out of commission! A simple awning will do the trick and won't look unstylish.

outdoor cooking area wood-fired oven Rustic style garden outdoor kitchen,pizza oven,bbq
wood-fired oven

outdoor cooking area

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

2. Lay stepping stones, if you know your garden is prone to water logging in the wetter months. You need to be able to walk around without sinking!

Teca Stepping Stone Fabistone Mediterranean style walls & floors
Fabistone

Teca Stepping Stone

Fabistone
Fabistone
Fabistone

3. Hide away any tools or electricals that will rust or suffer from rainfall. It's time to invest in a pretty little shed, if only for your mower!

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds superior shed,two tone,garden shed
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

4. Move your potted plants indoors, so that the wind doesn't blow them over and smash the pottery to smithereens.

Succulents Marga HouseholdPlants & accessories plants,decor,design
Marga

Succulents

Marga
Marga
Marga

5. Anchor garden furniture down properly, unless you want a gust of wind to pick them up and carry them away! This really DOES happen.

Garden swing, Churnet Valley Garden Furniture Churnet Valley Garden Furniture GardenSwings & play sets
Churnet Valley Garden Furniture

Garden swing

Churnet Valley Garden Furniture
Churnet Valley Garden Furniture
Churnet Valley Garden Furniture

6. Take hanging baskets inside when you know that a windy storm is brewing. How about having some hooks indoors, ready to use?

Macetas para exterior (outdoor), Elho México Elho México HouseholdPlants & accessories Plastic Multicolored
Elho México

Elho México
Elho México
Elho México

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Repair any broken panes in your greenhouses, as one area of structural weakness could undermine the whole installation in the face of a windy day.

SOLARDOME Haven Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited

SOLARDOME Haven

Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited

8. Replace any torn roof felt on your shed, to prevent the ingress of water or wind making further tears.

Classic Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds
CraneGardenBuildings

Classic Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

9. Be sure that your fence panels are properly rooted into the ground and tied to each other, especially before a windy day! You don't need them collapsing into a neighbour's garden!

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

10. Keep your potted plants well watered in windy conditions, as they can prove to be very drying!

Add Plants Simran Kohli Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Simran Kohli

Add Plants

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

11. Always remove fallen debris from your pond's surface as soon as possible, or it could clog filters and have a big impact on resident wildlife.

BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH GardenSwim baths & ponds
BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH

BIOTOP—The Garden of Eden

BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH

12. Check your trees for signs of damage, as high winds could cause them to blow over and cause a lot of problems!

Feature planting and tree Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

Feature planting and tree

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

13. Protect young trees from the cold by wrapping the trunks in bubble wrap or fleece material. They need to be nurtured whilst still growing.

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern garden
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

14. Young plants will benefit from being tucked in, under a blanket, at night, to prevent overnight frosts killing them.

woodland plants Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

woodland plants

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

15. Prune back plants that could drop extra snow or frost into your pond. You don't want your fish to be at risk of avalanche!

INDUSTRIAL,LIBERTY,MODERNO, MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER" MARA GAGLIARDI 'INTERIOR DESIGNER' GardenSwim baths & ponds
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>

MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>
MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"

16. Prevent your pond freezing overnight by leaving a ball floating on the surface. Your fish really will thank you for this!

PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Mediterranean style pool
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

For a little more seasonal garden advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating a winter wonderland garden.

This Dulwich loft conversion is like none you'll have seen
Are you going to get your garden bad weather-ready?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks