The luxury treehouse

This property, which is actually a reimagining of a 1970s home, has been designed with the environment in mind. It has been transformed into what you see today thanks to renowned architects Specht Harpman, who were originally only contacted by the owners to modernise the kitchen! Nestled in the midst of a lush forest, and perched at the top of a hill, this house makes you feel as though you are floating in the treetops as you enter via the glass doors on the elevated second level. From every direction, the vast expanses of nature can be seen through the wrap around glass panels which form the exterior walls. However, you shouldn't divert all your attention outside: the interiors are equally as spectacular—just see for yourself..
The raised yard has been well maintained, and the tidy borders frame the walls which divide the outdoor areas into sections. The house is completely hidden from view, enjoying a peaceful position in the woodland, and so privacy has been easy to maintain. The secluded location has allowed for the use of transparent glass walls, which offer stunning views out to the natural environment, and capture hours of sunlight so that the interior remains bright and welcoming.
The living area is nothing short of spectacular, with classical interiors including a stunning grand piano inspiring visions of 1950s Hollywood. The glossy dark wood floorboards offer a contrast to the icy white tones of the walls and furniture. The reflective surface of the dining table helps to maximise light, both from outside and from the spotlights and inventive hanging lightbulbs located directly above. Interior walls divide the space without blocking the flow of light, and we are able to see into all of the other areas on the lower floor. This layout is typical of modern homes as it facilitates a much more sociable way of living.
The living area is one of the sections of the first floor segregated by an interior wall, and the result is a cosy room that still flows in to and interacts with the other areas. The furnishings are simple but stylish, with grey couch cushions and angular black frames adding a contemporary twist to the 'chaise-lounge' design. Faux fur thrown over the seat draws our mind back to the vintage elegance of the dining room. Again, cool white walls keep the space feeling fresh, though warmth is added through the choice of fabrics, included a soft rug that covers most of the floor.
A muted palette has been incorporated in the bedroom for a relaxing and laid-back vibe. Black and white framed prints set the tone, and a simple black bed frame and polished wooden floors add a touch a classic glamour. The forest in the background is an invigorating feature, better than any wall art or hanging print, which creates the impression of sleeping outdoors without any compromise on comfort.
The crowning glory of this reimagined home is what is hiding out the back—this stunning swimming pool, illuminated with fibre optic lighting, is big enough for the most enthusiastic of swimmers. However, if relaxing rather than exercise is on the cards, there is also a stylish poolside seating area where the lucky owners can unwind and catch a tan.
As you can see from the previous image, an outdoor kitchen with timber worktops and detailing provides the perfect spot to cook up a storm in the sun, but if the weather isn't quite so good, there is a cosy seating area with a stylish outdoor fire just around the corner.
