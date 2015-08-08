Stunning living room leather furniture

Living rooms are the room that we 'live' in, hence the name. They are a place we sit with family members and spend time in the evening together. We entertain friends in it every so often too, so one thing is certain, we like it to look as good as it can at all times.
Leather is well suited to living rooms. It is easy to clean and extremely hard wearing. Not to mention, unlike other fabrics, it ages well and softens over time, only making it more pleasurable to sit on. Leather has a touch of class about it too. It can look distinguished or it can be homely depending on the style. It can be a sofa, a single seater or a chair unlike any other you may have seen!
Perfect in any living space, this classic looking black leather sofa is one that would go in a contemporary room, as well as something a little more traditional. It lends itself to many colours because black goes with everything. It is a soft leather sofa with stud detailing along the base and back. It has a look of a Chesterfield about it, but also has a modern shape and cut.
The sofa by Fleming Howland has a very aged look to the leather. The low lighting and stark background in this photo give the sofa a really urban feel to it. It has classic characteristics from the studded back to the curvature along the spine of it. It looks like the perfect seat for two people You can imagine yourself sitting on the well worn leather, reading a book and sipping your favourite drink.
Normally we think of leather as being blown, tan or black. Coloured leather is usually a thing we see on bags and shoes, not furniture. But this chair has a regal feel to it. The low legs and carved frame are very ornamental and feel Victorian. Mixed with the royal blue and you wouldn't be mistaken for thinking it had come straight out of a palace. The chair looks comfortable and functional and would sit well by any open fire or even in a reading nook.
This who room is old fashioned. The leather furniture is perfect for the space it occupies. The arched doorway frames the three seater leather sofa beautifully. There is also a two seater and a single seater. Even the table in the middle is leather, making this a complete set. This room is quite dark and the sofa helps with this. Not everyone wants a dark room, but with natural light coming in through the lovely big windows, you don't lose any sense of space.
A modern look at leather here with this chair. It is something entirely different to everything that has been shown so far. With tubular steel legs that help shape the chair, mixed with the tan leather that hangs to make the seat, it really does look different. It is an incredibly simple design that fits into any modern space and takes up no room whatsoever. It will age well like any leather chair and thanks to the design it will never look out of place.
Blended into the wooden wall behind it, this leather chair looks well loved and used. This goes to show how well leather fits in any space. It isn't central in the room, it is harmlessly sitting at the back of the room minding its own business. You barely know its there, but you can see why it is where it is. Next to the table and beside a door, it looks like the kind of chair you would just stop at and have a seat. Use it to contemplate your day, read a book or just sit and relax.
We have seen that leather fits well in very traditional homes, and here we can see how well it goes in modern spaces. With metal legs and a black leather upper, it matches everything. The space is light and open and all the surrounding glass gives a great sense of space. The chair sits centrally in the office/library space and looks inviting. You could easily sit here with your favourite book or enjoy the panoramic views.
This beautiful chair is made of a soft leather upper and wooden base. It looks natural and very classic in style. It would sit well as part of a set or as a stand alone chair by itself. The beauty of this one is that it is very flexible in its uses. It could sit in a corner for reading, it could be part of a pair beside a fire or it could be part of a larger set. It is stylish and ageless.
If you want something very unique, this is definitely worth considering. Made with 100% leather cord, this chair certainly looks distinctive. You would sink right into it in comfort. It looks a little like a basket, but really, it is for sitting in. Comfort doesn't always come in the form of big cushions and sofas. You would be surprised at the level of comfort you can get from alternative chairs.
A house with a living space like this one, is certain to be a lovely house. The winged back armchair would sit well in any living room. It is a statement piece that can be used for decades and will only get better with age too. The leather will soften and become worn, which is exactly the appeal of leather itself. No matter the age of leather, it is hardy and flexible and a chair like this would handle itself from office to library to fireside. It gives a sense of luxury and opulence, so sit back and enjoy it