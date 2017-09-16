Your browser is out-of-date.

20 home renovation blunders you really shouldn't make

press profile homify
homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Grey
We totally understand that taking on a home renovation project is exciting and inspires creativity like you never knew you possessed, but pull on the reigns just a little bit, or you might find yourself making a few critical errors! Architects and interior designers are so used to clients coming to them in order to rectify mistakes made in the fervour of new home excitement and while it's wonderful to know that there are people ready to help, wouldn't you prefer to never get to that point?

Whether you are taking on a full home renovation or simply starting by replacing your tired old kitchen, take a look at our top 20 renovation errors to avoid and make sure that you aren't falling prey to any unfortunate pitfalls. After all, Who wants to waste precious time and money, when reading a quick article could prove to be all the preparation needed? Not us!

1. Don't rush the kitchen measuring process! A wrong digit will mean that nothing in your room will fit as it should, leaving you with a shabby finish. Measure 100 times if you need to!

Breakfast Bar Katie Malik Interiors Modern kitchen
Katie Malik Interiors

Breakfast Bar

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

2. Don't just choose the cheapest contractor that quotes for work, as that might not equal the best! It's all about references and observable previous work.

Before - Living Room homify
homify

Before—Living Room

homify
homify
homify

3. Lowballing your budget is a key mistake! Have a ballpark figure, by all means, but always include a contingency too, for when you overspend!

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

4. Don't get caught up thinking that granite is the only option for your worktop! There are plenty of similar but far more reasonably-priced alternatives.

ENCIMERA DE GRANITO ARIZONA, Mármoles Da Silva S.L.
Mármoles Da Silva S.L.

Mármoles Da Silva S.L.
Mármoles Da Silva S.L.
Mármoles Da Silva S.L.

5. Don't be scared to adapt your bathroom layout. It's really not that difficult to move a toilet or shower and can make a massive difference to the ambience.

Traum in Blau und Weiß, Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

6. Hardwood floors aren't for everyone, despite what trends tell us. If you've got pets and children, you might be better off considering laminate!

Natural wood herringbone wood floor Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style living room Wood Brown
Timothy James Interiors

Natural wood herringbone wood floor

Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors

7. Making your kitchen too 'trendy' will really shorten the lifespan! Stick to classic colours that can be embellished with accessories instead.

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

8. Don't skimp on the unseen details! You'll be better off installing underfloor heating than a designer rug, when you want warm feet. Hidden solutions are so much better.

homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Negating to include the necessary floor drain in your laundry room is a critical error! If anything floods, the whole house will be sodden!

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

10. Failing to account for cuts, breakages and tricky areas could mean that you won't buy enough flooring! Always order at least 20% more than you need and return unused packs.

Wembury Nordic Oak Woodpecker Flooring Modern walls & floors Wood Grey
Woodpecker Flooring

Wembury Nordic Oak

Woodpecker Flooring
Woodpecker Flooring
Woodpecker Flooring

11. Using the wrong paint will mean that regular touch-ups and problems will be guaranteed. Kitchens and bathrooms definitely need moisture-resistant varieties!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Don't try to take on every room at once, no matter how tempted you are! Start with one space and work logically, or your budget and timescale will run away from you.

before Girl About The House Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
Girl About The House

before

Girl About The House
Girl About The House
Girl About The House

13. Failure to invest in the proper tools will always lead to bodged efforts that aren't of the best standard. If you're renovating a whole house, every tool you buy will come in handy later on!

Need to store all your tools in the garage? Try a feature wall! Garageflex Modern garage/shed
Garageflex

Need to store all your tools in the garage? Try a feature wall!

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

14. Blowing the budget on one singular room is more common than you might think, especially for new homeowners! Reign yourself in and then go back and embellish later!

Hallway Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Hallway

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

15. If you don't have a trained eye, perspective is a tricky mistress to manage! Make sure your large installations, such as fireplaces, really do fit the space or they'll look terrible!

Paxfocus Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

Paxfocus Fire

homify
homify
homify

16. Failure to apply for and gain the right permits could stunt all your progress! You don't want to undo all your hard work, just because of a technicality, do you?

雑木林の家, 有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室
有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室

有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室
有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室
有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室

17. Changing your mind can cost you a lot of time and money. Whether it's the position of a plug socket or a style of tap, this will really slow your progress, so make up your mind and stick to it!

Fielding Road, Hamilton King
Hamilton King

Fielding Road

Hamilton King
Hamilton King
Hamilton King

18. Ignoring structural faults, such as wall cracks, will always cause you a lot more work, further down the line. Tackle the mundane first and get to the decorative elements later!

carte da parati , sartoria murale, Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

19. Don't fall into the trap of underestimating the importance of a fresh and beautiful bathroom. It's a vital space, yes, but needs to shine as well, so don't skimp on the pretty touches.

Home Renovation, Kempe Road, Gr8 Interiors
Gr8 Interiors

Home Renovation, Kempe Road

Gr8 Interiors
Gr8 Interiors
Gr8 Interiors

20. Ignoring the bones or heritage of a house is a huge mistake and will lead to design schemes that simply look as though they don't belong. Be respectful!

The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Scandinavian style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

If you want to know about more decorating no-nos to avoid, take a look at this Ideabook: We solve your 9 most common decorating mistakes.

​This Poole house is pretty perfect
Are you a little more level-headed about your own renovation project now?

