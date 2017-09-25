How to build a low-cost house: 5 essential tips

With house prices soaring and increasing numbers of people finding themselves unable to agree mortgages, something has to be done and we think we've discovered a fantastic movement that you need to hear about!

According to architects, more and more people are looking for ways to build low-cost homes, with construction totals coming in under £100k and the good news is that this is more than possible, if you follow some simple advice. Don't forget that the cost of a plot of land will need to be added to your bill, but for a dream home that you never plan to leave, don't you think that building is better than buying these days?

Come with us now and see if our five low-cost home build tips could help you to construct the perfect house, within a budget that you can manage!