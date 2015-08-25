10 relaxing chaise sofa ideas

We all need to relax sometimes. Finding that time and space where we can really unwind can be a difficult can thing to do. There are always things we need to be doing or should be doing, but we need to realise it is ok to take some time for ourselves and we can do so in style.
A chaise is the perfect place to sit and chill out for an hour or the whole evening. A mixture of a chair and a sofa, you can sit up or lie down on it, or a bit of both. You can sit with a wine or a book or a coffee and just laze away in style, because that is what you deserve. Chaise can come in a lot of styles and we have found some the of the best we can to showcase.
This chaise is very different to anything else on this page. It has been lovingly handcrafted in ash wood and leather. Made as a one off design, it is now available to buy. Wood is such a versatile material that is can be shaped and moulded into a variety of designs. Making it into a chaise was just a touch of genius and the finished look is inspirational. The leather will take the chill off of the wood too, making it very comfortable to sit on. The overall look will certainly be a talking point for anyone who sees it.
A chaise is for lounging on. Quite literally in this image where it has been made up as a day bed. There is no reason to say this isn't a use for a traditional chaise, such as this one. In this setting, the cream sits dramatically again the blue wall behind it, yet it feels right at home here. This room looks like something right out of a Monet painting with the chaise the focal point. This is a very traditional looking lounger that would fit well in a setting of equal footing.
Modern designers always like to take old ideas and make them new with a twist. It doesn't always work, but Holly Hunt has managed very well with her design. This modern spin on a chaise is perfect. It still maintains the functionality of its intended purpose, but is sleek and contemporary. With two big cushions you would be able to make yourself right at home here. It would look lovely in a bedroom or living room. The black and white scheme also help make it ageless and classic, whilst still looking very modern.
A traditional looking chaise with views to the outside.With an incredibly classic shape and elegant styling on the woodwork, this chaise looks a little more luxurious. The cream and deep dark blues give it good contrast to its own design. The knights printed on the cover are jousting, making the item feel fun and adventurous. A perfect place to park yourself and read your favourite book.
Taking design to another level, this chaise is very different. Essentially hanging in its own cage, you can sway about and relax. The metal base is silver and will take up a little less floorspace than a regular chaise, but ultimately it will still need a lot of room. It isn't something you could squeeze into a corner. The faux fur interior looks warm and inviting, and you would soon fall asleep with the swaying motion.
The pattern on this chaise is part of the appeal. Floral in concept, it would fit against a plain backdrop nicely. The red is simply striking and it pulls your eye into it. With two ends as opposed to one, this chaise is a little different. It would sit remarkably well at the end of a bed or as a stand alone piece under a window. The upholstery is stunning and the curved wooden legs add to the overall look.
Blue is beautiful. People think it can be a cold colour and in the wrong setting they is absolutely correct. This is not the case here. With the contrast of the white backdrop, the blue feels warm and brings the room to life. It is something to be admired and is inviting. Placed under a large bay window like this, any chaise would shine. But this one has been handmade in Derbyshire and upholstered in velvet with oak legs. It is a classic piece of furniture that will last for decades.
This is another double ended chaise, making it a little different too.The design of it is simply quite stunning. With carved wood ends, and small details like the flowers, it has a sense of nature to it. The cream fabric sits wonderfully against the darker grain wood. The bolster cushions add a touch of finesse as well as comfort.
The setting of this chaise is quite contemporary, yet the chaise is very classic in design. The art behind it helps highlight where you could put this. Traditionally they are placed in bedrooms, living rooms or under windows, alongside other furniture. This chaise looks to be much more of a standalone piece and looks quite dramatic, yet certainly somewhere you could relax.
With Scandinavian design, this chaise is very modern. The sharp lines are sleek and draw your eye into it. The design looks like it could have been made in the 1960s (it wasn't) which shows how ageless the design is. It would sit well in any room that you wanted to accentuate. A large hallway or under a window, where you could appreciate views in comfort and style.