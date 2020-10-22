10 garden storage ideas you'll wish you'd known about before

We all know what a shed is, but let's be honest; they aren't for everybody! If you prefer a more contemporary garden aesthetic, or want to keep your garden storage ideas a little more subtle, for example, the last thing you'll want is a ruddy great wooden shed taking up lots of room! On the other hand, if you've sought to make the garden more of an extension of the main house, perhaps with an outdoor room that frees up a wealth of interior space, you can add extra outdoor storage solutions that are specifically useful for your garden maintenance.
Just ask a professional Gardener and they'll tell you that there are plenty of pretty, clever and useful garden storage solutions to be tapped into, if you only knew about them. Well, you're about to, as we have brought together some of our absolute favourites, right here! Let's take a look!
We all know what an unsightly pain bikes can be, en masse, but no longer, with a swish wooden bike cabinet that slides out to safety stash your steeds! The green roof has helped to bed it into the surroundings.
A lovely summerhouse is a great addition to any garden, but add an extra room, hidden behind doors, and you'll have a secretive stash zone for all those cumbersome gardening tools and smelly wellies that you don't want indoors.
On the face of it, this is a charming wooden bench, but the seat lifts up and offers a huge amount of brilliant toy storage, which is worth it's weight in gold, in a family garden! No more tripping over footballs and some extra seating, all in one!
Nothing offers easy and chic storage like a pretty wooden cabinet! We would be tempted to build one around an outdoor tap, so as to hide the hose away. You could paint the finished cupboard, if you want to blend it in a little more.
We have long wondered what we can do to hide away our unsightly wheelie bins and here's the solution! A pretty storage shed, complete with living roof, makes such light work of disguising the utilitarian necessities!
How about this for a fantastic storage solution? Even a little courtyard garden, with no hiding spots, can conceal a wealth of useful space, with a drop-down wooden crate! Simply let the front down and wheel out the BBQ and anything else you need!
If you're looking for an unusual, stylish and creative storage idea for your garden, how about keeping your eyes peeled for a small shipping crate? Paint it up, add a living roof and et voila! That's a real focal point!
Garden storage is needed for a variety of different things and even something as seemingly small as a hose can get annoying, if not property accounted for! We love the idea of wall-mounted antlers, as a neat solution!
We have suggested making your own pallet patio furniture before, but if you haven't tried it yet, add in a little storage, for good measure, when you do! A simple shelf is all you really need, but it could prove SO handy, for things like coasters!
Garden offices are becoming something of a norm now, but why not add a little cloakroom, to get a bit more storage bang for your buck? It will be an invaluable spot for stashing all things horticultural, that need to be under cover, don't belong in the house and definitely shouldn't be in an office!
Although generally pricier, storage sheds with higher-quality materials and solid construction not only look better, but also last longer than the cheaper options. But if budget is a concern, opt for simple, well-built garden storage sheds built from basic materials instead of those with ornate decorations or fancy materials.
A garden shed is not just about effective storage solutions. The design and style of your storage shed also needs to complement the overall appearance of your house and property. For example, if you live in a country-style home, maybe consider a garden shed with a rustic appearance (i.e. board and batten siding).
However small or big your garden storage shed turns out to be, it is vital that its entryway is wide enough to accommodate the largest piece you wish to store in there, whether it’s your wheelbarrow, lawnmower, etc. And perhaps more importantly: once it’s inside, there still needs to be adequate legroom for moving about.
