Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 garden storage ideas you'll wish you'd known about before

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern study/office
Loading admin actions …

We all know what a shed is, but let's be honest; they aren't for everybody! If you prefer a more contemporary garden aesthetic, or want to keep your garden storage ideas a little more subtle, for example, the last thing you'll want is a ruddy great wooden shed taking up lots of room! On the other hand, if you've sought to make the garden more of an extension of the main house, perhaps with an outdoor room that frees up a wealth of interior space, you can add extra outdoor storage solutions that are specifically useful for your garden maintenance.   

Just ask a professional Gardener and they'll tell you that there are plenty of pretty, clever and useful garden storage solutions to be tapped into, if you only knew about them. Well, you're about to, as we have brought together some of our absolute favourites, right here! Let's take a look! 


1. Concealed bicycle storage.

Bicycle storage TreeSaurus Garages & sheds Solid Wood Brown Bike storage,Cycle storage,Bicycle storage,Green roof,Garden storage
TreeSaurus

Bicycle storage

TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus

We all know what an unsightly pain bikes can be, en masse, but no longer, with a swish wooden bike cabinet that slides out to safety stash your steeds! The green roof has helped to bed it into the surroundings.


2. A summerhouse with more.

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

A lovely summerhouse is a great addition to any garden, but add an extra room, hidden behind doors, and you'll have a secretive stash zone for all those cumbersome gardening tools and smelly wellies that you don't want indoors.

3. A bench with more below.

Garden storage wayne maxwell Modern garden
wayne maxwell

Garden storage

wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell

On the face of it, this is a charming wooden bench, but the seat lifts up and offers a huge amount of brilliant toy storage, which is worth it's weight in gold, in a family garden! No more tripping over footballs and some extra seating, all in one!

4. A barely-there cabinet.

Funky Family Garden in Chiswick, GreenlinesDesign Ltd GreenlinesDesign Ltd Eclectic style garden garden storage
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Funky Family Garden in Chiswick

GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Nothing offers easy and chic storage like a pretty wooden cabinet! We would be tempted to build one around an outdoor tap, so as to hide the hose away. You could paint the finished cupboard, if you want to blend it in a little more. 

5. A wheelie bin wonder!

Bicycle and bin storage TreeSaurus Garages & sheds Solid Wood Green Bicycle storage,Wheelie Bin storage,Bin storage,Green roof,garden furniture,garden storage
TreeSaurus

Bicycle and bin storage

TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus

We have long wondered what we can do to hide away our unsightly wheelie bins and here's the solution! A pretty storage shed, complete with living roof, makes such light work of disguising the utilitarian necessities! 


6. High-level hiding spots.

Garden storage wayne maxwell Modern garden
wayne maxwell

Garden storage

wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell

How about this for a fantastic storage solution? Even a little courtyard garden, with no hiding spots, can conceal a wealth of useful space, with a drop-down wooden crate! Simply let the front down and wheel out the BBQ and anything else you need! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The CRATE outdoors.

Container garden 3D Design Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Container garden 3D Design

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

If you're looking for an unusual, stylish and creative storage idea for your garden, how about keeping your eyes peeled for a small shipping crate? Paint it up, add a living roof and et voila! That's a real focal point!

8. Small but special.

Products, Garden Glory Garden Glory GardenAccessories & decoration
Garden Glory

Products

Garden Glory
Garden Glory
Garden Glory

Garden storage is needed for a variety of different things and even something as seemingly small as a hose can get annoying, if not property accounted for! We love the idea of wall-mounted antlers, as a neat solution!

9. Perfectly practical in every way.

Garden Palet Sehpa, Garden Mobilya Garden Mobilya HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Garden Mobilya

Garden Mobilya
Garden Mobilya
Garden Mobilya

We have suggested making your own pallet patio furniture before, but if you haven't tried it yet, add in a little storage, for good measure, when you do! A simple shelf is all you really need, but it could prove SO handy, for things like coasters!

10. An office and more.

Garden Office with hidden storage shed built by Garden Fortress , Surrey homify Modern study/office
homify

Garden Office with hidden storage shed built by Garden Fortress , Surrey

homify
homify
homify

Garden offices are becoming something of a norm now, but why not add a little cloakroom, to get a bit more storage bang for your buck? It will be an invaluable spot for stashing all things horticultural, that need to be under cover, don't belong in the house and definitely shouldn't be in an office!

If you love the idea of a garden outbuilding, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern garden sheds.

Buying garden storage solutions: Price and quality

Outdoor Garden Rooms, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Modern garden
Garden Furniture Centre

Outdoor Garden Rooms

Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre

Although generally pricier, storage sheds with higher-quality materials and solid construction not only look better, but also last longer than the cheaper options. But if budget is a concern, opt for simple, well-built garden storage sheds built from basic materials instead of those with ornate decorations or fancy materials. 


Buying garden storage solutions: Design considerations

Classic Shed Painted in Moss CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds
CraneGardenBuildings

Classic Shed Painted in Moss

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

A garden shed is not just about effective storage solutions. The design and style of your storage shed also needs to complement the overall appearance of your house and property. For example, if you live in a country-style home, maybe consider a garden shed with a rustic appearance (i.e. board and batten siding).


Buying garden storage solutions: Adequate access

Pent Overlap Garden Store Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden Garages & sheds
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden

Pent Overlap Garden Store

Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden

However small or big your garden storage shed turns out to be, it is vital that its entryway is wide enough to accommodate the largest piece you wish to store in there, whether it’s your wheelbarrow, lawnmower, etc. And perhaps more importantly: once it’s inside, there still needs to be adequate legroom for moving about. 

Next up for your inspiration: 14 head-turning garden features you can build yourself.

​17 small pools perfect for small patios and gardens
What do you need to store in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks