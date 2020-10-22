10 garden storage ideas you'll wish you'd known about before

We all know what a shed is, but let's be honest; they aren't for everybody! If you prefer a more contemporary garden aesthetic, or want to keep your garden storage ideas a little more subtle, for example, the last thing you'll want is a ruddy great wooden shed taking up lots of room! On the other hand, if you've sought to make the garden more of an extension of the main house, perhaps with an outdoor room that frees up a wealth of interior space, you can add extra outdoor storage solutions that are specifically useful for your garden maintenance.

Just ask a professional Gardener and they'll tell you that there are plenty of pretty, clever and useful garden storage solutions to be tapped into, if you only knew about them. Well, you're about to, as we have brought together some of our absolute favourites, right here! Let's take a look!



