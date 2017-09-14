Your browser is out-of-date.

13 loft bedrooms that'll inspire you to get one

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube BedroomWardrobes & closets
Have you ever given any though, regardless of how brief, to converting your loft? Well, if you have and then put the idea to the back of your mind, it's time to revisit it, as you won't believe how valuable the space can be! 

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that not only would a loft conversion be useful, it would also contribute to increasing the value of your home, when done well, but if you need a little bit of visual inspiration, let us show you a handful of fabulous attics than have been turned into beautiful bedrooms! Not only can they look terrifically different, they are the last word in comfort and chic, so let's dive in and take a look!

1. A triptych of large windows, hardwood flooring and simple décor has created an ageless and sophisticated bedroom the is drenched in sunlight.

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bedroom
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

2. Are you as shocked as we are by the fact that monochrome design can look so inherently impressive, up in a loft bedroom? Who needs fussy schemes?

Kensal Green Flat, London Home Staging Ltd London Home Staging Ltd Modern style bedroom Grey attic bedroom,wall lights,luxury,bedroom,grey
London Home Staging Ltd

Kensal Green Flat

London Home Staging Ltd
London Home Staging Ltd
London Home Staging Ltd

3. For a luxury touch, deep pile carpets, a velvet-upholstered bed and mirror side tables have made the most of all the light flowing in!

I'd never want to leave this bed! homify Modern style bedroom bed,bedroom,attic bedroom,loft conversion
homify

I'd never want to leave this bed!

homify
homify
homify

4. The simplicity of this room is what makes it so refreshing and calm. A few heritage touches have added just enough character but not overshadowed the peacefulness at all.

South Crown Street Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom refurbishment,renovation,bedroom,aberdeen,scotland,timber,white
homify

South Crown Street Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

5. The use of oatmeal tones, has warmed up this loft bedroom so beautifully. All it took was some exposed bricks and a natural carpet and the ambience is so soft!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Grey and white always looks alright! Contemporary, cool and wonderfully neutral, this loft bedroom is literally up in the clouds!

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern style bedroom
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

7. With plenty of room for a large bed and matching side tables, this space is charming. We love the integrated wall storage too!

​dormer loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern style bedroom
homify

​dormer loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

8. Isn't this charming? With an open-plan feel, this luxurious loft bedroom and connecting en suite is a slice of paradise. Love that wood flooring!

Dachbodenausbau, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

9. If you ever thought that a loft bedroom couldn't have enough storage, just look at this space! We are obsessed with the bespoke carpentry that uses the sloping roof so well.

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube BedroomWardrobes & closets
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

10. It's not only large loft bedroom that can be wonderful and we really wanted to show you this single. Perfect for teens that want their privacy, we think it's great!

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

11. WOW! Would you just look at the height in this loft bedroom! Modern lighting on restored beams looks fantastic and creates a charming hybrid style.

Un nouvel espace de 35m2 sous toiture, Olivier De Cubber - Architecture d'intérieur, design & décoration Olivier De Cubber - Architecture d'intérieur, design & décoration BedroomLighting
Olivier De Cubber—Architecture d&#39;intérieur, design &amp; décoration

Olivier De Cubber - Architecture d'intérieur, design & décoration
Olivier De Cubber—Architecture d&#39;intérieur, design &amp; décoration
Olivier De Cubber - Architecture d'intérieur, design & décoration

12. Inset shelving, an adjoining terrace, large skylights and vibrant colours? This loft bedroom quite literally has it all! This one has really sold us on the idea!

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern style bedroom
homify

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

13. We think the use of a large wardrobe as a gentle room divide is super! It has really helped to break up the vast space, with a practical touch!

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern style bedroom
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

For more attic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 27 attic conversions reaching lofty new heights.

​Be inspired with this two-storey extension
Did any of these bedrooms make you think more carefully about converting your loft?

