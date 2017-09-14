13 loft bedrooms that'll inspire you to get one

Have you ever given any though, regardless of how brief, to converting your loft? Well, if you have and then put the idea to the back of your mind, it's time to revisit it, as you won't believe how valuable the space can be!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that not only would a loft conversion be useful, it would also contribute to increasing the value of your home, when done well, but if you need a little bit of visual inspiration, let us show you a handful of fabulous attics than have been turned into beautiful bedrooms! Not only can they look terrifically different, they are the last word in comfort and chic, so let's dive in and take a look!