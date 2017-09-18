Your browser is out-of-date.

14 quick ways to upgrade your living room this weekend

press profile homify press profile homify
Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
We all know that weekends are prime DIY opportunities, so if you keep wandering into your living room and thinking that you'd like to give it a spruce up, when you have the time, we've got a handful of fantastic ideas for you to consider, right here! Any interior designer, we like to think, would whole heartedly approve of these suggestions, not least because they are all so wonderfully simple to carry out, so come with us now and see if the answer to your dull living room lies within and can be completed over a weekend!

1. Chuck some new slip covers on your sofas.

Decorar con diseño Made in Italy, Viadurini.es Viadurini.es Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Viadurini.es

Viadurini.es
Viadurini.es
Viadurini.es

Now this will only take a few minutes, but be prepared to have a wrestle with your cushions! New slip covers instantly transform a tired old sofa and revive a decorating scheme too.

2. Contain all your clutter properly.

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

By all means have some collectibles in your living room, but take them into account, when you want to upgrade the space. Adding little dishes and plates, to keep your collectibles contained, is a wonderful idea and adds a touch of glamour to any surface.

3. Give the coffee table some new additions.

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style living room Living room,beams,wooden,rustic,corner sofa,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

You probably have a certain number of things that always live on your coffee table, but how about swapping them out for some less commonly noticed items? A few different books, some candles and maybe even some fresh coasters will all look the part!

4. Swap your artwork about.

Heath Cottage Living Room homify Modern living room refurbishment,renovation,cottage,scotland,white,scandinavian,timber,stove,painting
homify

Heath Cottage Living Room

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to go buying brand new pieces of art to give your living room a refresh, as you can simply swap which rooms your existing collections are displayed in! We always love a large and dramatic picture in a living room, what about you?

5. Roll out the rugs!

Villa Chloe - Interior Blue Square Real Estate Mediterranean style living room Ceramic White Interior,Interior Design,Render,Spain,Javea,Moraira,New Build,Open,Modern
Blue Square Real Estate

Villa Chloe—Interior

Blue Square Real Estate
Blue Square Real Estate
Blue Square Real Estate

We all know that a rug can tie a room together with serious style and aplomb, but please don't fall into the trap of simply laying a floating one! Always anchor your textiles under a piece of furniture, for a really designer chic aesthetic!

6. Perk things up with a little paint.

Chic Living Room homify Eclectic style living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
homify

Chic Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Especially a long weekend is perfect for digging out a paintbrush or two and getting to grips with a little feature wall creation! As you can see here, you don't need to cover every single wall to make a big impact, as a few choice panels will do the trick perfectly, if you choose a bright colour! 

7. Showcase some snazzy cushions.

Family Living homify Modern living room
homify

Family Living

homify
homify
homify

Talking of accent colours, why not keep your eyes peeled for a host of charming cushions, all in your favourite hue? You'll only need a handful and your sofa will look instantly improved! This is a great low-cost and easy tip, if you haven't got the energy for a big project.

8. Move everything about.

HP 14, 히틀러스플랜잇 히틀러스플랜잇 Modern living room
히틀러스플랜잇

히틀러스플랜잇
히틀러스플랜잇
히틀러스플랜잇

A simple reshuffle of all your large furniture pieces will automatically make your living room look like a totally new space! Grab a handy helper and move things around until you like the ambience and then flop down on the sofa and appreciate all your efforts!

9. Try a spot of upholstery.

Open Plan Space Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Eclectic style living room Grey pink and grey,log table
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Open Plan Space

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

If you've got a staple gun and a swathe of fabric that you like, perhaps you should have a bash at some upholstery. Start small, with a simple dining chair and then move up to something a little more complex, like a living room ottoman or small settee! Your lounge will be a triumph of personal endeavours!

10. Organise the bookshelves.

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
Hart Design and Construction

Rustic fireplace

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

A simple yet effective way to give your living room a little revamp is to take your bookshelves to task. Either arrange the spines by colour or name and you'll have a lovely focal point that looks like a new addition!

11. Install a new light fixture.

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Everyone can handle fitting a lamp shade, so when your living room starts to feel a little bit old fashioned or past it's best, grab yourself something funky and fit it the same day. Don't be afraid to go all out an attempt a chandelier installation either, as they are far simpler than you might think!

12. Get a little flamboyant with your curtains.

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room living room,modern,sofa,table
Roselind Wilson Design

Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

If you still love the curtains you have in your living room already, how about doing something subtle with them, like adding an edge trim, on your sewing machine? A pom-pom trim would look amazing and very on-trend! On the other hand, if your drapes are dull, simply swap them out for a pair that is far more exciting and eye-catching! You'll be shocked at how much curtains can affect a whole room!

13. Get a little green fingered.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You must know by now how much we love adding plants to spaces that need a little extra oomph and your living room is a particularly good candidate. The larger the plants, the better, we think, but also try to choose planters that really attract attention.

14. Try a little nail head trim!

Gorgeous Leather Chesterfield Ottoman , Locus Habitat Locus Habitat Living roomStorage
Locus Habitat

Gorgeous Leather Chesterfield Ottoman

Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat

Finally, get in touch with your crafty side and have a go at recreating a heritage design aesthetic! A little ball-pein hammer and some brass nails can give you the look of an antique Chesterfield sofa in an instant, but what do you fancy adding this look to? A small armchair? A sofa or maybe even a foot stool? Either way, your living rom aesthetic will be improved exponentially!

For more living room tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 luxury living room ideas.

​What are the dirtiest things in your house?
Which of these ideas could be perfect for your living room?

