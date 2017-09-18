14 quick ways to upgrade your living room this weekend

We all know that weekends are prime DIY opportunities, so if you keep wandering into your living room and thinking that you'd like to give it a spruce up, when you have the time, we've got a handful of fantastic ideas for you to consider, right here! Any interior designer, we like to think, would whole heartedly approve of these suggestions, not least because they are all so wonderfully simple to carry out, so come with us now and see if the answer to your dull living room lies within and can be completed over a weekend!
Now this will only take a few minutes, but be prepared to have a wrestle with your cushions! New slip covers instantly transform a tired old sofa and revive a decorating scheme too.
By all means have some collectibles in your living room, but take them into account, when you want to upgrade the space. Adding little dishes and plates, to keep your collectibles contained, is a wonderful idea and adds a touch of glamour to any surface.
You probably have a certain number of things that always live on your coffee table, but how about swapping them out for some less commonly noticed items? A few different books, some candles and maybe even some fresh coasters will all look the part!
You don't need to go buying brand new pieces of art to give your living room a refresh, as you can simply swap which rooms your existing collections are displayed in! We always love a large and dramatic picture in a living room, what about you?
We all know that a rug can tie a room together with serious style and aplomb, but please don't fall into the trap of simply laying a floating one! Always anchor your textiles under a piece of furniture, for a really designer chic aesthetic!
Especially a long weekend is perfect for digging out a paintbrush or two and getting to grips with a little feature wall creation! As you can see here, you don't need to cover every single wall to make a big impact, as a few choice panels will do the trick perfectly, if you choose a bright colour!
Talking of accent colours, why not keep your eyes peeled for a host of charming cushions, all in your favourite hue? You'll only need a handful and your sofa will look instantly improved! This is a great low-cost and easy tip, if you haven't got the energy for a big project.
A simple reshuffle of all your large furniture pieces will automatically make your living room look like a totally new space! Grab a handy helper and move things around until you like the ambience and then flop down on the sofa and appreciate all your efforts!
If you've got a staple gun and a swathe of fabric that you like, perhaps you should have a bash at some upholstery. Start small, with a simple dining chair and then move up to something a little more complex, like a living room ottoman or small settee! Your lounge will be a triumph of personal endeavours!
A simple yet effective way to give your living room a little revamp is to take your bookshelves to task. Either arrange the spines by colour or name and you'll have a lovely focal point that looks like a new addition!
Everyone can handle fitting a lamp shade, so when your living room starts to feel a little bit old fashioned or past it's best, grab yourself something funky and fit it the same day. Don't be afraid to go all out an attempt a chandelier installation either, as they are far simpler than you might think!
If you still love the curtains you have in your living room already, how about doing something subtle with them, like adding an edge trim, on your sewing machine? A pom-pom trim would look amazing and very on-trend! On the other hand, if your drapes are dull, simply swap them out for a pair that is far more exciting and eye-catching! You'll be shocked at how much curtains can affect a whole room!
You must know by now how much we love adding plants to spaces that need a little extra oomph and your living room is a particularly good candidate. The larger the plants, the better, we think, but also try to choose planters that really attract attention.
Finally, get in touch with your crafty side and have a go at recreating a heritage design aesthetic! A little ball-pein hammer and some brass nails can give you the look of an antique Chesterfield sofa in an instant, but what do you fancy adding this look to? A small armchair? A sofa or maybe even a foot stool? Either way, your living rom aesthetic will be improved exponentially!
