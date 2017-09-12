10 marvellous garden additions for you to consider!

Sometimes, all a garden needs is a striking focal point to finish it off. Any gardener or landscape architect will tell you that! The real question is, however, what options are there in terms of pretty, durable and worthwhile additions to an already beautiful outdoor space? Well, come with us now and we'll give you 10 ideas that you might not have fully considered before! Some of them, you could even design and build yourself!
Perfectly laid and well-edged decking always makes a wonderful addition to a garden, especially when you need to up the social stakes a little! Choose a lovely stain colour and it'll look extra special!
Just look at this installation, to the left of the patio! Sheltered under a sloping roof and with a wealth of handy garden storage underneath the floor, we really like this unusual take on an alfresco terrace!
Summerhouses don't have to be large or contemporary, to look really striking! This small build looks great and with a little rustic wood cladding, beds into a more understated garden with such ease! What a great way to secure a little shade on a hot day!
Simple yet effective, a patio with a few parasols will always be a terrific way to add some colour and life to an otherwise slightly boring garden. Let's not forget that they can keep you dry in the rain and protected in the sun too, while allowing for a lot more alfresco dining! Perfection!
If you picture simple wooden frames when we mention pergolas, you obviously haven't seen the latest incarnations! Just look at this self-contained and beautiful little covered pergola and you'll see that this could be the perfect finishing touch for any outdoor area!
If you want to make a splash in your garden but have a limited budget to work with, roll your sleeves up and get to grips with some DIY! Old pallets make for incredible seating and tables and given that you can pick them up for free, very easily, all you'll have to pay for are the screws!
If you've got artistic leanings and have taken the time to curate a wonderful collection of art inside your home, why stop at your patio doors? Adding some striking and beautiful sculptures to your garden will really tip the balance, in terms of gorgeous aesthetics and not everybody has the tenacity to go down this route!
Don't go thinking that any old outdoor furniture would do, as it really won't! Cheap furniture or plastic varieties just lessen the impact of an otherwise lovely garden, so you would be much better off investing in some really comfy and slouchy seating! Outdoor sofas? Sign us up!
Let's say that you have all the charming accents you could ever want in your garden already, how can you amplify the effect? The answer is simple… you invest in some colourful upgrades! This really can be as simple as some bright cushions or a few vibrant plant pots!
Finally, we think that to make the absolute most of your garden, you need to work with the proportions firmly in mind. To this end, if you have a long outdoor space, always be looking for lengthy furniture, which will fit the space proportionally and emphasise the garden as a whole! It seems so simple, but ditch that small, square table and get a lovely long one on place and you'll see exactly what we mean!
