How to design a kitchen that will boost your home's value

You want your kitchen to be the perfect mix of stylish and functional, but if you know that you might not be staying in your current property forever, you also need to consider how much value it will add to your home. This can be a tricky issue to tackle and while your kitchen planner will be a huge help, we thought it might be better to give you some pointers, so you are forearmed!
It's all about really thinking about what will appeal to the most people, while not forgetting that it's yours, for now, so come with us and see how you can get your dream kitchen that everybody else will pay a premium for too!
This really is key! You might like the idea of an ultra contemporary kitchen, filled with stainless steel and cool elements, but if you live in a period cottage, it just won't look right! More to the point, potential buyers will have to reduce their offer in line with the lost of replacing everything you've put in! Keep it complementary.
This is where your kitchen planner will really come in handy! You need to have an ergonomically-motivated kitchen, which allows you to move from appliance to appliance with ease and minimal effort. You also need to be able to garner as much counter space as possible. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how clever your designer is when it comes to these issues.
We know that a bold kitchen design always makes a big impact, but if you are planning to sell your home at some point, it might not be in the way you want! By sticking with neutral colours, you make it easier for people to imagine their own palette, but don't go thinking that neutrals are dull! Soft greys and even pastel hues can al liven up a simple scheme.
When it comes to choosing a decent budget for your new kitchen, you need to take the overall value of your home into account. For example, if you have a £500,000 home, a bog standard IKEA budget kitchen would look utterly awful and if you have a lower value home, an over the top expensive installation will be an investment you can't recoup! Be realistic about the amount you need and focus on the stand out elements.
It might sound silly, but potential buyers are always buoyed by recognisable appliance brands in newly renovated kitchens! It offers a little peace of mind that nothing will need to be replaced anytime soon, which is one issue that can be ticked off the endless list of moving in jobs!
Also, if you can, look for energy efficient appliances, as that will lower the running costs of your home and be a very appealing selling point! There are a myriad of A+++ rated fridges, freezers and dishwashers now and all of them are worth investing in.
Nobody wants to spend time in a dingy and dark kitchen! This is why you need a good source of natural light flowing in, as well as amped-up artificial lights. Again, try to be energy efficient, as LED lights will cost significantly less to run than halogens and if your budget can stretch and you're not opposed to some more extensive building works, what about adding a skylight? Nobody can resist that!
We know that bespoke carpentry and underfloor heating sounds like a good idea, but let's be totally honest and admit that very few potential buyers are going to notice those invisible touches, unless you really point them out, by which time, the impact is a little lessened. There are far better things to spend your budget on!
You don't want to waste your precious budget on unseen elements, but certain on show items really can up the value of your kitchen! We're talking about decadent worktops, stylish taps and even, slightly unusual sinks. Anything that can be easily seen as a bragging opportunity, potential buyers will love!
Finally, you really need to give some thought to how your kitchen is finished, as when potential buyers walk in, the first thing they'll see is shoddy plastering and the like! You might fancy painting your space yourself, to save some money, but unless your skills are enviable, it would be best to leave it to the professionals, as a streaky finish will make the value dwindle!
