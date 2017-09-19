How to design a kitchen that will boost your home's value

You want your kitchen to be the perfect mix of stylish and functional, but if you know that you might not be staying in your current property forever, you also need to consider how much value it will add to your home. This can be a tricky issue to tackle and while your kitchen planner will be a huge help, we thought it might be better to give you some pointers, so you are forearmed!

It's all about really thinking about what will appeal to the most people, while not forgetting that it's yours, for now, so come with us and see how you can get your dream kitchen that everybody else will pay a premium for too!