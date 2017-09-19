12 cheap ways to make your garden look like you hired a pro

We think that gardeners are worth their weight in gold, but you do need quite a bit of gold at your disposal to hire them! Because of that, we are always on the lookout for nifty tips that will help us to get the professionally curated garden look, on a shoestring budget and today, we think we've come up with some REALLY good ideas!

From shaping your lawn through to adding tailored storage, you're going to love the tips we have for you and we know that you'll be able to picture what a dramatic difference they will make to your outdoor space too, so come with us now as we show you some weird, wonderful and purse-friendly options!