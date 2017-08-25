Your browser is out-of-date.

This Home Extension in a Cheshire Family Home is Rule-Breaking

Johannes van Graan
'Industrial' style extension and kitchen, proves that all things don't have to be rectangular!
We can already hear you whispering or thinking to yourself: “What rules were broken here”? Relax, it’s nothing illegal like violating building codes or anything like that, but rather a design that decided to be bold and go against the norm.

So, come with us now to Chesire where we are checking out an industrial-style extension and kitchen that proves that not everything has to be rectangular. That’s right: this extension stylishly echoes the angled shape of the rear garden and moves firmly away from a 90° guideline. 

Julie Otulakowski of Arthouse Creative Interiors designed the kitchen island to reflect the unusual overall shape of the extension, which narrows significantly.  The result is a striking 'industrial' style interior with a modern kitchen as the focus in a family room with exposed steelwork.

Chesire-based expert John Gauld Photography takes the credit for these stunning images.

The non-rectangular extension

Non-rectangular extension echoes the shape of the back garden
John Gauld Photography

Non-rectangular extension echoes the shape of the back garden

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

How creative is it to add an extension that mirrors the shape of the adjoining garden? But of course it’s not only the shape of this structure that we’re admiring, but also its visual style – rendered finishes in grey and grey aluminium windows add an imposing, modern touch to this detached house.

An angled design

Angled extension. Much narrower at this end.
John Gauld Photography

Angled extension. Much narrower at this end.

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

See how much narrower the extension is from this point of view? Perfectly designed to follow the line of the rear boundary of the property – really inspires one to try out different shapes, angles and layouts when it comes to architecture and design, doesn’t it?

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

An unconventional kitchen island

Breakfast bar.
John Gauld Photography

Breakfast bar.

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

And speaking of quirky shapes, let’s float through those glass doors into the extension, where an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge area await us. Notice how stylishly that island mimics the angled design of the extension, becoming narrower towards the end closest to us.

Now that’s how you make a breakfast bar steal all the attention!

The entire space

The entire space
John Gauld Photography

The entire space

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

Stepping back, further into the extension, we can take in not only the entire layout of all three spaces seeping into one another, not only the structural steelwork adding so much character to the interiors, but also the beautiful view of that fresh garden outside. 

Let’s stay a bit longer and revel in some more photos, shall we?

Overall view
John Gauld Photography

Overall view

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

'Industrial' style extension and kitchen, proves that all things don't have to be rectangular!
John Gauld Photography

'Industrial' style extension and kitchen, proves that all things don't have to be rectangular!

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

Fridge, Freezer, and Ovens housed in tall units
John Gauld Photography

Fridge, Freezer, and Ovens housed in tall units

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

The unconventional kitchen island
John Gauld Photography

The unconventional kitchen island

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

Speaking of unique touches, you might want to check out what’s Hot right now: 8 decor trends you need to know about.

Love it or too quirky for your tastes – what do you think of this extension and island?

