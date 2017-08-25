This Home Extension in a Cheshire Family Home is Rule-Breaking

We can already hear you whispering or thinking to yourself: “What rules were broken here”? Relax, it’s nothing illegal like violating building codes or anything like that, but rather a design that decided to be bold and go against the norm.

So, come with us now to Chesire where we are checking out an industrial-style extension and kitchen that proves that not everything has to be rectangular. That’s right: this extension stylishly echoes the angled shape of the rear garden and moves firmly away from a 90° guideline.

Julie Otulakowski of Arthouse Creative Interiors designed the kitchen island to reflect the unusual overall shape of the extension, which narrows significantly. The result is a striking 'industrial' style interior with a modern kitchen as the focus in a family room with exposed steelwork.

Chesire-based expert John Gauld Photography takes the credit for these stunning images.