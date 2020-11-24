​DIY: How to make your own concrete planters

Concrete objects definitely flaunt a certain charm, a raw feel that can usually be found in industrial designs. Often they are discovered in the form of unique plant accessories that will last a long time in your home or garden. That is why, today, we'll introduce a cool DIY project that makes use of concrete – and this is quite easy and suitable for beginners. With just a few steps, you'll be able to achieve great results!

Just six steps is all it takes before you’ll be able to enjoy your very own concrete plant pots, in various shapes and sizes. And you can even add decorative shells or broken glass for beautiful effects. Whether you want to make small pots for cacti or large tubs for the garden, this DIY piece is sure to be fun!

Before you start crafting your concrete flower pots, you will need:

• Concrete screed (which you can find in hardware shops)

• Kitchen (or working) gloves

• Paraffin oil or other lubricant

• Moulds or cartons and scissors for making moulds

• A bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing

• Glass flakes, glass beads, shells, pebbles (depending on your decorations)

• Some plastic film or a bag.