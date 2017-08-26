Your browser is out-of-date.

The radical extension of this narrow Wimbledon terrace

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern dining room Engineered Wood Multicolored
Our latest homify 360° discovery comes from South Park Gardens, where expert firm Prime Architecture was put in charge of a design for a ground-floor extension and loft conversion for a Victorian terraced property, built all the way back in 1886.

The end result? So much style, obviously, but also so much space that increased the internal floor areas by about 60% to provide additional internal accommodation measuring a not-too-shabby 111.4 m².

Let’s take a look!

Stylish solutions

South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Front garden Limestone Multicolored
When it comes to building add-ons for vintage Victorian houses, a common challenge is finding materials fitting in with the existing façades. It is very challenging to source London ‘stock bricks’ that match the existing brickwork of the house, given the age and weathering of the building life.

In the end it was decided to source the bricks for this extension from one of the chimney breasts in the house. This meant that bricks of the same age could be used, which intriguingly provided the occasional ‘blackened brick’ which got its colour from use in the fireplace. 

And to cash in on that fresh garden space at the back? Large sliding doors were installed, as well as additional flat roof lights, to allow generous batches of fresh air to seep into the extension and the rest of the property. Elsewhere, underfloor heating was installed throughout, along with new insulation and high-performing, energy-efficient appliances and lighting.

Old meets new

South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles Multicolored
The design intention from the professionals in charge was, firstly, to respect the characteristics of the original Victorian house, whilst updating the property to provide contemporary open-plan living space, more fitting for the modern-day family. 

In this regard, the existing living room at the front of property was retained and made separate to the newly created living and dining area located in the new extension to the rear of the house (as we can see in the background).

Another challenge, another stylish touch

South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern dining room MDF White
Another issue when it comes to working on Victorian houses is the fact that the floor-to-ceiling height is low at the rear of the property. This little hitch was overcome by reducing the ground level in the newly created large open-plan living room to the rear by 600mm. 

This ‘stepped’ design, as we can see here, further differentiated the open-plan modern space from the more traditional front living room of the property, visually distinguishing them from each other even more. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Beauty for the bathrooms

South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern bathroom Tiles White
And for the bathrooms, additional beauty was provided in the form of marble cladding, complete with water-saving showers and baths to further increase the project’s eco credentials.

And let’s not forget the style factor that was enhanced quite spectacularly (as we can see here) via the monochrome colour palette, patterned tiles, glittering ceiling downlighters, etc.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this inspiring project!

South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern bathroom Tiles White
South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern style bedroom Engineered Wood White
South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Modern dining room Engineered Wood Multicolored
South Park Gardens, Prime Architecture London Prime Architecture London Front garden Limestone Multicolored
