The radical extension of this narrow Wimbledon terrace

When it comes to building add-ons for vintage Victorian houses, a common challenge is finding materials fitting in with the existing façades. It is very challenging to source London ‘stock bricks’ that match the existing brickwork of the house, given the age and weathering of the building life.

In the end it was decided to source the bricks for this extension from one of the chimney breasts in the house. This meant that bricks of the same age could be used, which intriguingly provided the occasional ‘blackened brick’ which got its colour from use in the fireplace.

And to cash in on that fresh garden space at the back? Large sliding doors were installed, as well as additional flat roof lights, to allow generous batches of fresh air to seep into the extension and the rest of the property. Elsewhere, underfloor heating was installed throughout, along with new insulation and high-performing, energy-efficient appliances and lighting.