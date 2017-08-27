​These 10 Stone Garden Pictures Look Sensational!

With Mediterranean style, you can get that vacation feel as you enjoy a refreshing outdoor environment. There is also a wide variety of stones available in tropical climates that are perfect for this style. From pebbles, huge boulders, limestone and so much more, resources and ideas are plentiful if you know where to look.

If you want to grow plants in your Mediterranean stone garden, we suggest the following: thistles, dwarf pines, lavender, sage, and also the purple flowering thyme, which forms a particularly beautiful contrast to bright stones. Mediterranean stone gardens are also usually complemented by matching accessories such as wrought-iron garden furniture, lanterns, columns and terracotta pots and jugs.