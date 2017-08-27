The super-cool revamp of this London townhouse

London-based firm R+L Architect deserve all the credit in the world for their latest project that they’re sharing with us here on homify 360°, not only because it’s so stylish and inspiring, but because we can, just by looking at these images, tell how much functionality this design brings to the existing house.

The project’s name? The ‘Barton Road Extension’. And what do we find inside that extension? Well, for that you’ll just have to scroll down…