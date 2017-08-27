Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The super-cool revamp of this London townhouse

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

London-based firm R+L Architect deserve all the credit in the world for their latest project that they’re sharing with us here on homify 360°, not only because it’s so stylish and inspiring, but because we can, just by looking at these images, tell how much functionality this design brings to the existing house.

The project’s name? The ‘Barton Road Extension’. And what do we find inside that extension? Well, for that you’ll just have to scroll down…

The front façade

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern houses
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Even though we want this piece to focus more on the rear/internal side of the house, we couldn’t kick-start this discovery without taking a look at the house’s front façade, simply because it also bring so much style and character to the space. 

Those brick-clad walls; the bold blue front door; the snow-white window frames and additional touches; the iron railing and fences… what’s not to love here?

A look at the back

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

At the back of the house we locate a charming little first-floor terrace, connected to the ground floor via steps that superbly enhances its functionality. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The kitchen

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern kitchen
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

And as soon as we zoom past aforementioned terrace and through the generous glass doors we locate – the kitchen. And what a magnificent design this culinary space turns out to be with its heavenly whites that stretch from floor to ceiling, its bold blue hues adorning the cabinetry, the eye-catching island firmly anchoring the cooking space, the fabulous ceiling light sporting an industrial-style design dangling from above… this is interior design meets art.

A visual flow

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern kitchen
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

But the kitchen is not the only area taking up space in this layout, for a few feet further we locate a dining area before the extension merges seamlessly with the existing house.

Notice how cool, serene and elegant this area looks, beautifully grabbing attention without being too in-your-face about it. See how less is, indeed, more?

If this is what the kitchen looks like, what about the rest of the house? Well, let’s find out…

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern living room
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern bathroom
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern bathroom
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern style bedroom
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension, R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern study/office
R+L Architect

Barton Road Extension

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

We have so much more to inspire (and wow) you, like The Kew country cottage with a snow-white interior.

​These 10 Stone Garden Pictures Look Sensational!
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this design...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks