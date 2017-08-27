The super-cool revamp of this London townhouse

London-based firm R+L Architect deserve all the credit in the world for their latest project that they’re sharing with us here on homify 360°, not only because it’s so stylish and inspiring, but because we can, just by looking at these images, tell how much functionality this design brings to the existing house.
The project’s name? The ‘Barton Road Extension’. And what do we find inside that extension? Well, for that you’ll just have to scroll down…
Even though we want this piece to focus more on the rear/internal side of the house, we couldn’t kick-start this discovery without taking a look at the house’s front façade, simply because it also bring so much style and character to the space.
Those brick-clad walls; the bold blue front door; the snow-white window frames and additional touches; the iron railing and fences… what’s not to love here?
At the back of the house we locate a charming little first-floor terrace, connected to the ground floor via steps that superbly enhances its functionality.
And as soon as we zoom past aforementioned terrace and through the generous glass doors we locate – the kitchen. And what a magnificent design this culinary space turns out to be with its heavenly whites that stretch from floor to ceiling, its bold blue hues adorning the cabinetry, the eye-catching island firmly anchoring the cooking space, the fabulous ceiling light sporting an industrial-style design dangling from above… this is interior design meets art.
But the kitchen is not the only area taking up space in this layout, for a few feet further we locate a dining area before the extension merges seamlessly with the existing house.
Notice how cool, serene and elegant this area looks, beautifully grabbing attention without being too in-your-face about it. See how less is, indeed, more?
If this is what the kitchen looks like, what about the rest of the house? Well, let’s find out…
