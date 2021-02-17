​10 great ideas for terrace flooring

If the choice between a bunch of various materials proves to be difficult, you can always opt for a combination. Wood, stone and concrete can look perfectly harmonious together, complementing each other via colours and textures. And it can also save money, seeing as cheaper alternative can be mixed with more pricey ones. In the end, though, it is up to you and your personal taste to decide which materials will best adorn your terrace space – just be creative!

Think twice about your choice in décor and furniture, according to these 11 surprising things your home says about you.