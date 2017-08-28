This Manchester home remodel will leave you speechless

Manchester-based Guy Taylor Associates bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which is located within the Chorltonville conservation area of Manchester. The proposal provided by the experts in charge included new lower ground-floor living accommodation, a three-storey timber framed extension and a full house eco retrofit conforming to Passivhaus principles (a thorough and voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building to reduce its ecological footprint, resulting in ultra-low energy buildings that require little energy for space heating or cooling).
This proposed extension and internal alterations have severely improved the property so that it can successfully meet the needs of a modern family dwelling, not to mention enhance its visual appeal!
Even when it comes to the front façade, this house is no wallflower – just see how it catches attention via the brick finishes, contrasting hues, sloping roofs, bay windows and fresh-green garden touches.
The materials used on the extension at the back of the house reflect the materials used on the existing dwelling, yet the style of the new structure is much more modern in appearance. This was a strategic approach to preserve the timeline of the original dwelling.
The new rear extension, which faces south and is mainly glazed, allows for a decadent amount of natural lighting to flood inside. In addition, it also improves the interior spaces’ views of the exterior landscape.
The additional internal floor area created facilitates a subtle remodelling of space to provide additional amenities and greater functionality.
So what do these residents get to enjoy in their new extension, besides space, style and light? A fabulous family room in an open-plan layout that neatly combines a lounge, dining space and kitchen, with all three areas styled up to modern perfection, as you can see in this image.
