This Manchester home remodel will leave you speechless

Manchester-based Guy Taylor Associates bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which is located within the Chorltonville conservation area of Manchester. The proposal provided by the experts in charge included new lower ground-floor living accommodation, a three-storey timber framed extension and a full house eco retrofit conforming to Passivhaus principles (a thorough and voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building to reduce its ecological footprint, resulting in ultra-low energy buildings that require little energy for space heating or cooling).

This proposed extension and internal alterations have severely improved the property so that it can successfully meet the needs of a modern family dwelling, not to mention enhance its visual appeal!